The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last three days of August and the beginning of September gives the Florida freshwater anglers the last quarter moon phase and a typical rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will have two days of heavy cloud cover and afternoon and evening thunderstorms and very little wind. However Tuesday through the remainder of the week, more sun than clouds will improve feeding activity.
The last quarter moon occurs Monday and the moon moves directly into the solar energy path on Wednesday. Therefore the influence of the moon will be at its highest rate over the next ten days and the second half of this week will be the start of a fairly strong new moon phase (new moon occurs in eight days). Today and Monday anglers can expect above average fishing during the sunset and solar noon periods. In deeper lakes the sunrise period will be better than average as well.
The weather forecast offers little in the way of good news. Wind speeds will be almost non-existent until the second half of the week. And even then, speeds will be six to eight mph. Heavy cloud-cover will block out the sun today and Monday. And low pressure will arrive midday on Monday, causing fish to move downward during the rapid declining barometer.
The good news is that Tuesday through next weekend sunny skies will prevail with average thunderstorm activity during the late afternoon and evening. The downside, as stated above, will be a total lack of wind speed. But Wednesday, a five to seven mph west wind will occur during the major feeding period of the day. Should be enough wind to provide much needed relief.
The months of August and September challenges anglers to master the skills required to place their bait in front of fish in the open deeper waters, where fish seek refuge from the ninety degree temperatures at the top of the water column. Finding deep healthy vegetation areas is the key to success. Producing the correct bait-action within the grass-bed and or tree-pile will be the challenge.
And remember, ‘just add water’ in the windless stifling conditions of the summer heat. Your life depends on it. Bring an extra gallon of freshwater to play it safe. Hydration and sun protection is paramount for a productive day on the water.
Best Fishing Days: Monday the harmony of the solar and lunar periods during the last quarter moon phase will improve the sunset, midday and sunrise periods—listed best to poor rating. It should be noted that barometric pressure will drop from 30.04 In Hg to 29.90 In Hg starting Monday midday through the evening hours. Fish will adjust downward with such a fast decline in pressure. So be prepared to fish deeper during the prime sunset period.
Tuesday will be the first predominately sunny day after three predominately cloudy days. And it is very possible that fish will feed at higher rates as a result. Aquatic plants will produce a much higher rate of dissolved oxygen as photosynthesis improves by about fifty percent. Wednesday should have the highest oxygen level of the week.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 6:57 p.m. and the sunset at 7:49 p.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 6-9 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and increases in feed rating to six Monday evening, as the lunar underfoot period and the sunset occur almost at the same time—7:45 p.m. and 7:46 p.m. respectively. This period will remain the major fishing period of the day until the midweek when the moonset and the overhead moon periods begin to produce a greater rates.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 1:29 p.m. and solar noon at 1:26 p.m. producing a feed rating of five from 12-3 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and remains at a feed rating of four to five for the remainder of the week. By the midweek this period becomes the major fishing period of the day with a rating of five from 3-6 p.m.
Safety Notices: Lightning is a real threat during the rainy season. The rules of dealing with lightning are, never take cover under trees, instead select vehicles and buildings. If caught in your boat on the lake, lay as low as you can and keep your motors in the water to act as grounds. Always preplan an escape route and know the time it takes to get to a place of safety from the areas you’re fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: September 3-9 new moon, 18-21 weak full moon, October 3-8, new moon, 18-22 weak full moon, November 1-6 new moon, 17-21 full moon, December 1-5 weak super new moon, 16-20 full moon.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 38.40 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open six inches and flowing a combined 600 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 38.50’ and the minimum low level 38.25’. Over the next six weeks the lake level will rise to the annual high marks of 39.50’ for a high and 39.00’ for a low. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
