The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of November gives the Florida freshwater anglers a weak lunar period which will produce a three rating all week and a fall season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will have to work for success this week. Large concentrations of feeding fish will not occur during lunar periods but instead, modest to weak concentrations of feeding fish will occur during solar noon and when and if barometric pressure changes at above average rates.
The weather forecast predicts a northern wind at speeds of twelve mph until Wednesday when winds shift and come from the east at ten mph. A weather front is forecasted for Friday evening which could produce above-average sunset fishing when the winds come out of the southeast.
Today, this morning, pressure is rising enough to cause very good feeding activity as fish adjust upward. Wind will top-out during the solar noon period today at thirteen mph, coming from the northwest. Fish will be holding tight to protective cover as they adjust up into shoreline feeding areas due to the bright sunlight. Flipping and pitching will be the better strategy this week as bright conditions prevail until next weekend.
Water temperatures are absolutely ideal, and will cause fish to feed at their highest annual rates…This week, all fishing publications forecast a two rating during prime fishing periods. However here in Florida, freshwater fish will feed a point or perhaps two points better than advertised. This is due to ideal feeding temperatures in the mid seventy degree range. So even though the moon will not be causing fish to feed all at the same time during lunar periods, fish will instead feed during the three daily solar periods and also when pressure rises 0.08 In Hg or better.
Today for instance, I have predicted a three rating during the overhead moon and sunset period. But due to the higher-than-average pressure rise this morning and the ideal water temperatures it is very possible you could experience the best fishing day of your fishing career. You could be saying as you come off the lake, “That guy in the paper was way off today, the rating was more like a ten…best day of my life”. Hopefully many of you will be saying something similar to that today.
Best Fishing Days: Atmospheric pressure rise is presently rising a total of 0.13 In Hg this morning. Therefore today will be the best fishing day of the next four days. Lunar periods will be very weak over the next seven days. Fish will therefore feed during the solar noon period – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. which will cause the major and minor fishing periods to have a lower feed rating. A feed rating of three will be the highest rating this week. And it’s a toss-up as to which period will be best of the three feeding times.
When the lunar factor is minimal—weak, fish adjustment activity occurs due to the overhead sun and atmospheric pressure change greater than 0.08 In Hg up or down. Today pressure will cause fish to adjust upward into shallow shoreline feeding areas. Therefore it’s reasonable to expect fish to feed heaviest today, during the minor period when the moonrise occurs in the mid to late morning hours. Monday through Wednesday the solar noon period will be the better fishing time.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 3:04 p.m. and the sunset occurs at 5:38 p.m. producing a feed rating of three from 3-6 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 9:47 a.m. and solar noon at 12:09 p.m. producing a feed rating of two to three from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by sixty-five minutes and remains at the same rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: November 17-21 full moon, December 1-5 weak super new moon, 16-20 full moon, December 30 — January 5, 2022 weak super new moon, January 14-20 full moon, January 29 – February 4, new moon, February 13-19 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $300.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.70 feet above sea level today, which is two to three inches above the maximum level. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open fifteen inches, flowing a combined 1200 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50’ and the minimum low level 39.00’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos and more. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen or serious--professional anglers, are available..
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experience on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com