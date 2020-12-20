The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the fourth week of December gives anglers the tough fishing days of the month. The first quarter moon occurs Monday which will improve fishing slightly, and a typical winter weather pattern is forecasted.
Today a perfect south wind will turn on fish feeding activity during the three solar periods. The moon is at its weakest position this week and will have little if any effect on triggering fish feeding migrations. Therefore I believe fish will feed during the solar noon period instead of the daily lunar periods this week. As water temperatures peak at the daily high mark, so too will fish metabolisms peak at their daily high speed and trigger feeding.
A low pressure system will progressively produce clouds and rainfall by this evening. Winds will switch from the south to the west northwest Monday morning as a high pressure system enters the state with wind speed climbs to a twelve to fourteen mph range. Tuesday a mild north wind occurs and changes to a ten mph east wind on Wednesday.
So fish feeding activity numbers will be low this week but there will be enough sunshine to cause fish to hold tight to cover with a possible exception on Tuesday. And with the wind shifting daily, fish will be adjusting, following the direction of the wind. I believe you’ll experience the best fishing results when water temperature peak at the daily high mark in the early afternoon hours.
Best Fishing Days: Today and Monday will be the best days of this first half of the week. Thursday will produce pre-front conditions which should produce above average results. Next weekend the full moon phase begins which will certainly improve midday fishing efforts.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 5:50 p.m. and the sunset at 5:36 p.m. producing a feed rating of 3 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The rating will improve to a 3-4 rating Monday evening and will remain during the sunset period until the second half of the week when the development of the full moon begins to cause nighttime feeding.
A second major period occurs during the sunrise. Monday the moon will be underfoot at 6:12 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:12 a.m. A 3-4 rating will occur from 6-8 a.m. and will remain triggered by the sunrise instead of the weak lunar period which does move later daily by 45 minutes.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 12:03 p.m. and solar noon at 12:25 p.m. producing a feed rating of 2-3 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. This period moves later daily by 30 minutes and will remain at the same rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: December 27-January 2 full moon, 10-16 new moon, 25-February 1 full moon, 8-14 new moon, 24-March 2 full moon, 10-16 new moon, 25-31 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: I have added a “Sign-in/Register” option on the website. I invite you to register and sign-in, which will allow me to email extra bass fishing content directly to you every month to show my appreciation for your readership.
A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $300.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.50 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three gates open 7 inches, flowing a combined total of 740 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50’ and the low level 38.50’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos and more. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen and serious and or professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experienced on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com