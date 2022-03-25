Monday, Lakeside Dermatology defeated Miller’s Central Air 21-11. Leading the hit parade for Lakeside were Terry (Steamboat) Scott who tripled, doubled and had 2 singles in 4 times at bat and teammate Steve Weinzirl who smashed a home run. Richard Rucker homered and Lee Maule was 4 for 4 for Miller’s.
Conley Insurance dominated Lake Placid Marine 33-10. Jeff Lindskoog led the winners smashing a home run, 4 doubles and a single. Teammate Ron Hanisch was 4 for 4. Woody Woodworth led LP Marine hitting 2 home runs while going 4 for 4.
LP Title Co. started the week off with a 19-11 victory over Central Security. Ron Kilburn had a triple, a double and a single for Central.
Wednesday Lakeside Dermatology and Conley Insurance played a defensive game with Lakeside winning 9-5. Lakeside’s Don Cunningham covered the field with his glove using it as a vacuum cleaner catching everything flying his way, plus throwing a player out at third base from his outfield position. Players going 3 for 4 for Lakeside were Don Cunningham, Cliff Bluml and Charles Giordano. Kelly McMillen and Brian Wilson were 3 for 4 for Conley.
Central Security downed Miller’s Central Air 15-6. Central’s Ron Kilburn had a home run, 2 triples and a single. Not to be out done teammate Jim Lauzon had 2 home runs and a single while knocking in 4 runs. Roger Gasperlin was 4 for 4 and Richard Rucker was 3 for 3 with a double and triple for Miller’s.
LP Title Co. was 30 runs better than Lake Placid Marine winning 36-6. The best team hitting for the season was on show as every member for LP Title hit the ball and hit it well. No player hit below 500 in the game for LP Title Co. Woody Woodworth once again smashed a home run over the right field fence in the game for LP Marine.
