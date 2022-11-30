LAKELAND – In their first year in the Florida Elite Football League, the Highlands County Chargers sent three teams to the Super Bowl game, winning two of them.

The Highlands County Chargers Rookie team started the day against the Palmetto Pride and late in the first half, the Pride held a 6-0 lead. Charger's Joshua Olds nearly tied the game before the half ended with a 50 yard run around the left side before he was tracked down by the Palmetto defense as the final seconds ticked off to end the first half.

