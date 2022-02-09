AVON PARK – It was a big day for Avon Park’s Jamall Charles as he signed a scholarship to further his football career and education. Charles decided to play football for the Albright College Lions in Reading, Pennsylvania. The Lions are a NCAA Division III team in the Middle Atlantic Conferences.
Jamall was a three-year starter for the Red Devils as a defensive end, linebacker and running back. During his time at Avon Park, Jamall accumulated 44 carries for 205 yards, one touchdown offensively, 47 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, forced two fumbles, had two fumble recoveries and blocked one field goal defensively.
“I am very excited,” said Charles. “This has been a dream since elementary school. I always watched people sign on signing day and I knew it was something I wanted to do. I am really excited to be able to do it today. Warner showed interest in me a couple days ago but I already knew I wanted to go to Albright. Last summer I went an invite only camp and it was awesome. It was my first camp and it was a lot of fun.”
Albright stood out to Jamall because of the support system they have in place.
“I am big on support system, I’ve been in Avon Park all my life and there has been a big support system all around, I could see that at Albright,” explained Jamall. “The coaches were cooperating with each other.”
Along the way Jamall has had several people there to cheer him on.
“My biggest support has been my family and friends,” added Jamall. “My family helped me get through what I needed to do outside of school. My school and teachers helped me when I might be slacking.”
Jamall’s mother was extremely proud to watch him sign a scholarship.
“I am so proud because he (Jamall) makes me so happy,” said Celaide Charles, Jamall’s mother. “All the hard work he has done is paying off. I’m very happy and appreciate the school and everyone for their hard work, very thankful for that. This scholarship means a lot because I’ve never had this for any of my children before. Jamall is our youngest and the first to get a scholarship so it really means a lot. Jamall will have to go forward and do his best while working hard still. It is tough thinking about him leaving because he is my baby, he is my best friend but it is what it is and we have to move forward to get what is best for him. I am still in school and love school so I want him to continue his education as well. I would like to say thank you to the coaches, the high school and teachers. Thank you to everyone who has helped Jamall get to this point, we appreciate it.”
Jamall’s father knows he will do well in college and will pray for him to do well.
“I am very proud of Jamall and his mom because I wasn’t always home,” explained Brunel Cenatus, Jamall’s father. “I was always working to keep a roof over their heads so I wasn’t there all the time. I didn’t expect this. I have a bunch of kids and he is the only one that received a scholarship. This is my first time sitting here and I am very proud of him. He has had a lot of support. He will have to be on his own and will have to support himself. We will pray for him because we will not be able to be with him, all I can do is pray for him. His mom will be by herself all the time now and that will be hard for her but he has to go do what he has to do. I am thankful for everyone here that supports Jamall in Avon Park. All the teachers and family that have been there for him.”
Jamall was a leader on and off the field according to Head Football Coach Lee Albritton.
“Jamall’s work ethic makes him special,” said Avon Park Coach Lee Albritton. “He was one of those that you didn’t have to follow up to see if he did what he supposed to. He never missed a weight room, never missed a practice, was a leader on and off the field. Just showing up and his work ethic are his two biggest qualities.”
When it comes to college Coach Albritton knows Jamall has what it takes to succeed.
“He will have to continue what he is doing now once at college,” Albritton said. “At the college level it is a different intensity so he will have to adjust to that but I think he will do fine. The work ethic will come back to it, as far as success at that level. He will have to adjust to being away from home, having no friends, no family so it will be an adjustment but I think he will do just fine.”
Coach Albritton has been in Jamall’s life a long time and is very proud of all his accomplishments.
“I am extremely proud,” stated Albritton. “I started teaching him in middle school and Jamall was one of my first students so I was able to see him come all the way up. For him to achieve this is very exciting for him. I am very proud of him and wish him nothing but the best. He will absolutely be hard to replace on the team, he was a three-year starter for us and that is a big hole. He played defensive line, linebacker, running back and he could do a little bit of everything.”
When it comes to leaving Jamall is a little anxious.
“I have been nervous since I said I was going to sign but I am ready to take the next step,” Jamall said. “The longest I’ve ever left home was two months but going for a whole year is going to be different. I am not happy about leaving home but I know if I want to go far in life I need to take this next step and opportunity. I am going to finish out the weightlifting year, I am going to go to state, I am going to stay in my books and keep working hard.”