DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon doubled in a four-run fifth inning, Jurickson Profar extended his on-base streak to 31 games and the Colorado Rockies spoiled 20-year-old Eury Pérez’s road debut with a 5-4 victory over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

Elías Díaz had three hits for Colorado. The Rockies have won the first two of the four-game set between the 1993 expansion franchises.

