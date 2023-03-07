SEBRING — The 10th Annual Chen Dental Golf Tournament was recently held at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club. The event is a major charitable event that donates all the proceeds to Lindsey’s Wish, which is part of the Champion for Children Foundation in Highlands County.
Chen Dental started this tournament because Lindsey Hammortree was a friend to a lot of Chen Dental’s team and also was a patient. The foundation was started in her honor; her wish was to help others in our community.
Chen Dental covers the expenses and 100% of the proceeds go to the charity.
Taken from the Champion for Children website, 18-year-old Lindsey Hammortree died of cancer after a two-year battle with the disease. Family and friends created Lindsey’s Wish to assist families with children in the community who are fighting cancer.
The site also implores that if you know of a child in Highlands County who has been diagnosed with cancer to know about financial assistance available through Lindsey’s Wish.
Eight different flights competed in the four-man team best ball tournament with the top three places being paid.
Flight 1: First place – Zane Chappy, Dave Czaplicki, Junior Dexter and Bob Murphy — 58; Second place – Neil Sawatzky, Lisa Lovett, Tommy Lovett and Cullen Lovett — 59; Third place — John Hetrick, Eric Rhoades, Ryan Adair and Jeremy Camino — 59.
Flight 2: First place – Mike London, Garvin Elkhill, Harry Gregor and Tom Fisher — 57; Second place – Tony Bassett, Pat Taylor, Randy Tubbs and Travis Fore — 58; Third place – John Smutnick, Hannah Castillo, Jordan Castillo and Gilbert Castillo — 58.
Flight 3: First place – Jordan Bassett, Alex Fells, Nick Maloyed and Joey Desimone — 59; Second place – Eric Rankin, Martin Knapp, Dominic Costanzo, Cole Rankin — 64; Third place – Steve Gensolin, Lany Pan, Steven Hahn and Edward Pan — 64.
Flight 4: First place – George Berringer, Elaine Berringer, Larry O’Linn and Loretta O’Linn — 64; Second place – Chris McClay, Adam McClay, Wade McClay and Carole McClay — 65; Third place – Chet Brojek, Jay Jones, Cliff Klein and Ricky Weppler — 67.
Flight 5: First place – Dr. Rey Descalso, Linda Descalso, Rey Descalso and Mike Filiski — 59; Second place – Rick Hayes, Tom Hayes, Ricky Hayes and Todd Altom — 61; Third place – Dennis Murphy, Mike Murphy, Paul Fore and Steve Russel — 63.
Flight 6: First place – Mike Parker, Brian Kramer, Jack Bailey and David Pearlman — 60; Second place – Tony Vazquez, Kiko Vazquez, Drew Bishop and Cody Higgins — 63; Third place — Judy Granger, Nancy Price, Patty Johnson and Joyce DeMatteo — 64.
Flight 7: First place – Don Young, Lars Bylund, Heidi Crutchfield and Charlie Smyth — 65; Second place – Josh Martinez, Harrison Havery, Greg Griffin and Doug Walz — 65; Third place – AJ Danielson, Austin Weed, Kenny Danielson and Michael Simmons — 66.
Flight 8: First place – Ryne McIntyre, TJ McIntyre, Mark Bachman and Scott Oakley — 67; Second place – Paul Dawes, Brendan Rentz, Zach Kenneth and Thomas Hammortree — 71; Third place – Phillip Albritton, Brandon Bryant, Gary Shelton and Mickey Ingram — 71.