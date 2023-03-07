SEBRING — The 10th Annual Chen Dental Golf Tournament was recently held at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club. The event is a major charitable event that donates all the proceeds to Lindsey’s Wish, which is part of the Champion for Children Foundation in Highlands County.

Chen Dental started this tournament because Lindsey Hammortree was a friend to a lot of Chen Dental’s team and also was a patient. The foundation was started in her honor; her wish was to help others in our community.

