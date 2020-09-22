The Avon Park Champions Club held its Chet A. Brojek Annual Golf Tournament at River Greens Golf Course on Saturday. The tournament was well-attended with four full flights and 152 players total.
The winning team in the First Flight was the foursome of Ryan Adair, Joey Desimone, Nick Maloyhed and Dylan Norwood with a gross score of 54. The team had seven birdies on the front nine and five birdies and three eagles on the back nine.
Placing second was the foursome of David Ailstock, Andy Piller, Dave Schumaker and Kyle Pruitt. The team shot a 28-28 for a total of 56.
One shot back with a score of 57 was the team of Doug Gentry, Greg Gentry, Travis Dunn and Dennis Dunn.
The Second Flight was another close one, with the team of Josh Rodriquez, Adam Keen, Calvin Osha, Omar DeJesus placed first with a score of 59.
In second was the team of Steve Miller, Mike Korn, Terry Cadwell and Ron Jensen with a score of 60.
There were two teams with scores of 61, but the third-place team on the basis of matching cards was Bill Jarrett, Greg Kramer, Justin Mason and Russ Trombly.
It was a runaway in the Third Flight, where the team of Jordan Castillo, Hannah Castillo, Gilbert Castillo and Zoe Zant notched a score of 59, which was five strokes better than the second-place team of Greg Pearlman, Cody Pearlman, David Pearlman and Carey Wall. The third-place team, with a score of 65, was the foursome of Mike Batterbee, Daniel Murray, Eric Sevigny and Brandon Windsor.
In the Fourth Flight, the winning team of Duane Lewis, David Croom, Fred Ferguson and Garrett Lewis shot a 63 to edge the second-place team of Rick Hitt, Andy Polk, Sid Valentine and Tom Leitzel, who fired a round of 64.
There was a three-way tie with 67 strokes, but the team who claimed third place was the foursome of Kevin Murphy, Toby Taylor, Todd Patterson and Zac Taylor.
Closest-to-the-pin were won by Mike Batterbee and Charles Devlin, while closest-to-the-line winners were J.P. Heston and Dennis Tondee.