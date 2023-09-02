Main Photo

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Braxton Garrett throws to a Washington Nationals batter during the first inning.

 STEPHANIE SCARBROUGH/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON — Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a three-run homer, and the Miami Marlins defeated the Washington Nationals 6-1 on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series.

Jake Burger added his 28th home run of the season for Miami, which climbed back to .500 after losing eight of 10. The Marlins (67-67) entered three games behind San Francisco for the NL’s final wild card.

