SEBRING – The Change of Hearts Charities held the 25th Annual Christmas Angels Golf Tournament recently at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club. The event drew in players from all over Florida. The tournament utilized both the Deer Run and Turtle Run Courses at Sun ‘N Lake. Forty-eight foursomes participated in the annual event.
“We have been doing this for quite sometime,” said Tiffany Wengyn, Vice President of Heartland for Children. “We basically raise money to get Christmas gifts for the kids that are in the foster system for Polk, Highlands and Hardee counties. We contribute to Heartland for Children. They will do their Rudolph Run Off where they go and buy gifts, wrap them and give them to the kids in the foster system so they can have a Christmas. We have 180 players which isn’t as many as we usually have but this year is special with COVID and everything. It is still a great turnout and we used both courses. This course has been exceptional and absolutely perfect for us.”
On the Deer Run Course, the quartet of Josh Hammond, Dakota Chestnut, Drew Hames and Patricia Clark came in first place with 56 strokes. There was two way tie for second and after matched card (MC) the team of Nick Morgan, Steve Kolacki, Jim Burton and Mike Hagerty claimed second with 58. Also with 58 and rounding out the top three was the foursome of Jim Dandridge, Dustin Carmack, Norman Huddy and Carter Huddy.
Over on the Turtle Run Course, the squad of Howard Drake, Dave Woodward, Dan Wombold and Phil Daniels came in with 58 strokes placing them in first. There was tie for second and after MC the quartet of Willie Anderson, Greg Moye, Chris Altieri and Joe Alderdice with 62. Third place went to the threesome of Al Jackson, Adam Levi and Nick Ferlita with 62.
“A lot of companies came out and contributed,” Wengyn said. “A lot of great people and a lot of people who have contributed all 25 years. It is always the big talk of the town and it is one that golfers look forward to and everyone always seems to have fun. The kids keep us going. When you have anything to do with kids, there is nothing like seeing a kid smile or someone who is in the system like they are, who haven’t had something stable to see them have a Christmas and have someone that truly cares is special. Once the day hits all this work was worth it.”
“This tournament consistently raises $45,000 but this year maybe a little bit different,” explained Wengyn. “We should be around $35,000 this year. It has been a great 25 years and we aren’t going to stop anytime soon.”
If you would like to donate to the Christmas Angels please visit their Facebook page Heartland for Children.