SEBRING — A plethora of amateur women’s golfers hit the links this week as Tuesday marked the return of the Citrus Golf Trail Ladies Invitational at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club.

Vanessa Zhang of Vancouver, British Columbia sat atop the Open division’s leaderboard at the end of the four-day tournament’s first 18 holes at three under par. Good enough for a one stroke lead over Bellevue, Washington’s Angela Zhang (two under par).

Recommended for you