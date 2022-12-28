SEBRING — A plethora of amateur women’s golfers hit the links this week as Tuesday marked the return of the Citrus Golf Trail Ladies Invitational at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club.
Vanessa Zhang of Vancouver, British Columbia sat atop the Open division’s leaderboard at the end of the four-day tournament’s first 18 holes at three under par. Good enough for a one stroke lead over Bellevue, Washington’s Angela Zhang (two under par).
Meanwhile, Martha Leach holds a one shot lead in the Forever 49 division at three over which put her over 2021 champion Terrill Samuel (four over par).
Vanessa picked up five birdies on the day including four between hole No. 4, 5, 7 and 8 while she limited her bogeys to just two holes. Angela had a great start to her day grabbing four birdies through the first seven holes to sit at four under. However, she only picked up one birdie and ran into bogeys three different times over the next 11 holes.
Leach overcame a rough start that featured a 40 through the first nine holes after starting on 10. A 35 on the final nine holes helped secure her lead. Samuel also started on 10 and played quite steady with only one blemish on her scorecard as she parred the other holes. But a tricky experience with the back half landed her in second place.
The tournament will see a new champion regardless of winner in the Open division with 2021 champ Lauren Clark not in the field for this year’s edition. Additionally, several golfers won’t be in attendance due to travel issues thus resulting in a shrunken field. Nonetheless, a winner is far from decided.