AVON PARK — Thursday was a big day at Pinecrest Golf Club as the Citrus Golf Trail (CGT) announced the launch of a new annual amateur golf tournament that will debut December 2-5, 2021.
The inaugural Citrus Golf Trail Open will welcome amateur men and women and will be played at six local courses that comprise the Citrus Golf Trail. The six courses are Pinecrest Golf Club, River Greens Golf Course, Sebring International Golf Resort, Sebring Municipal Golf Course and Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club’s two courses, Deer Run and Turtle Run.
What has been called the Value Golf Capital of America, the Citrus Golf Trail features quality golf experiences at affordable prices. The tournament will showcase Highlands County’s rich golf tradition and history as the member courses look to the future while giving a nod to the past.
In a press release, Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club’s pro Andy Kesling stated, “It is wonderful time in golf right now to announce this exciting new tournament that will shine a light on the great courses that make up the Citrus Golf Trail. This announcement marks a culmination of hard work and collaborative efforts to provide exposure to this unique golf destination.”
Golf has been an integral part of the Sebring area since the 1920s. In December 1959, Pinecrest Golf Club, one of the six courses that make up the current Citrus Golf Trail, was the site of a televised match-play elimination golf tournament for one of the biggest purses in golf at the time of $171,000. The tournament was part of the “World Championship Golf” series of matches that were televised on the NBC TV network. Pinecrest also hosted the best men and women players in the world at the Haig & Haig Scotch Foursome tournament, which debuted in 1960 and was played in the area until 1964.
“We are thrilled to host the Citrus Golf Trail Open and showcase the Sebring area’s wonderful golf and vacation opportunities,” said Casey Hartt of Visit Sebring. “Sebring has hosted numerous world-class sporting events over the years, and we are looking forward to adding this golf tournament to our resume of events and highlighting our special part of Florida.”
The tournament will donate a portion of the proceeds to the Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County to establish a First Tee Community Program, an initiative that helps empower kids and teens through golf.
“Golf is a sport that teaches its players some of life’s most valuable lessons, such as honesty, patience, problem solving, building self-confidence, focus and hard work,” said Dave Cornuet, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County. “Learning to play golf will help our local youth become better people in every part of their lives.”
According to the press release, registration for the 2021 Citrus Golf Trail Open will begin January 1. Additional information about the event, including fees and format, will be announced in the coming weeks.
To learn more about the Citrus Golf Trail, please visit: www.citrusgolftrail.com