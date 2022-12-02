SEBRING — The field shrunk by a significant margin at the Citrus Golf Trail Open.
The tournament said goodbye to a little under half of its competitors after the conclusion of the second round Thursday. And new names adorned the top of the leaderboard.
Michael Kartrude, Jimmy Hervol and Jackson Suber are tied for the lead at -7 heading into the final round on Friday. For the second straight day, play concludes without a clear-cut leader on the Deer Run course at Sun N’ Lake.
Kartrude fired a 68 on Thursday – one better than his opening round 69 – for his claim of the lead. At -1 through the front nine, he caught a groove hitting birdies on five of the back nine holes. Although, fours on a pair of Par 3 holes limited his score’s potential.
Hervol also had an impressive back nine just like he did on Wednesday. Also sitting at -1 on the day through the first nine, Hervol picked up five birdies with a double bogey on 18 bringing his score back down to tied for the lead instead of sole possession.
Just like the other two, Suber earned his portion of the lead by shooting a 68 on Thursday to go with his -3 finish on Wednesday. He picked up three birdies and a bogey for both the front and back nine for his score.
But defending champion Landon Michelson is still lurking about tied for sixth at -4. His second round ended poorly with bogeys on three of the final four holes after being -1 through 14 holes.
In fact, seven golfers sit five or fewer shots off the lead. Thus adding plenty of intrigue to Friday’s finale.