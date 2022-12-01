SEBRING — Dozens of golfers set out Wednesday morning on their respective journeys for a grand prize worth tens of thousands of dollars on the first day of the Citrus Golf Trail Open.
So far Carr Vernon of Poplar Bluff, Missouri and Miami’s Landon Michelson sit tied atop the leaderboard at -6 with rounds of 66 through the first 18 holes.
Vernon started his first round well with birdies on the first and fourth holes. Despite giving back a stroke with a bogey on No. 6, Vernon’s scorecard remained error free through the rest of the front nine.
And he stayed like that on the back nine too. In fact, he caught fire recording five consecutive birdies on 11 through 15. He parred the final three holes for his share of the lead.
Michelson’s round was similar but just a little bit better. He picked up one birdie on the front nine while parring the other eight. Like Vernon, Michelson too holed out for birdie on Hole 11 through 15. He wrapped it up with three more pars for a spotless first round scorecard.
Evansville, Indiana’s Dylan Meyer held sole possession of third place after shooting 67 (-5) Wednesday. He recorded multiple birdies on the front and back nine for a total of eight on the day.
Meanwhile, there’s a complete log jam after that. Seven golfers finished three shots off the lead and tied for fourth place. Five are tied for 11th at -2.
There are two more rounds to go in the tournament with the cut coming after the second round on Thursday that will include the lowest 40 percent of players plus ties.