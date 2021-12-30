SEBRING – It was another gorgeous day on the links at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club as competitors went head-to-head in the Citrus Golf Trail Women’s Invitational. One-hundred and fifty golfers signed up for the four-day competition taking place on the Deer Run Course.
At the end of the second day of competition Lauren Clark has taken the lead after shooting a 71 on day one and a 72 on day two for a two-day total of 143. Bailey Shoemaker moved up in the ranks and is currently sitting in second with scores of 72, 73 for a total of 145. There is a fight for third with Ami Gianchandani (79, 67); Brittany Shin (73, 73) and Izzy Pellot (73, 73), who each have a total of 146.
Lauren Zaretsky (73,74); Minji Kang (73,74); Thanana Kotchasanmanee (72, 75) are tied at 147. Also neck-and-neck are Katie Li (74, 74); Elina Sinz (74, 74); Elle Johnson (73, 75); Anika Dy (70, 78) and Michelle Liu (78, 70) with 148.
In the Forever 49 division, Kim Keyer-Scott remains in the lead after firing a 73 day one and a 75 on day two for a total of 148. Not far behind in second is Terrill Samuel (77, 73) with 150. Beatriz Arenas rounded out the top three with scores of 77 and 73 for 153.
Anna Schultz (79, 75) and Martha Leach (77, 77) are even at 154. Kathy Hartwiger (77, 78) has 155, Diane Lang (77, 81) with 158, Jewell Malick (82, 78) and Marion Reid (79, 81) tied at 160. Denise Callahan came in with 86 and 76 for a two day total of 162.
Day three of the Citrus Golf Trail Women’s Invitational starts today at 7:10 a.m.