SEBRING — The Citrus Golf Trail proudly carries on what was formally known as the Harder Hall Women’s Invitational. Since Harder Hall’s unfortunate closing, the Women’s Invitational needed a new home and the Citrus Golf Trail is proud to carry on the annual tradition. The first round of the Citrus Golf Trail Women’s Invitational took place at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club’s Deer Run Course on Tuesday with 150 golfers from all over the United States, France and Britain.
The Women’s Invitational started in 1956 and has prestigious list of past champions including the current No. 1 golfer in the world Nelly Korda; Hall-of-Famer Joanne Carner; LPGA stars Christie Kerr, Brittany Lincicome, Morgan Pressel, Stacy Lewis and Charley Hull. Amateur legends Carol Semple Thompson and Meghan Stasi. Two members of the winning 2021 Curtis Cup Team, Emilia Migliaccio and Gina Kim, who was last year’s Champion.
The first round of play went off without a hitch and saw perfect weather. At the end of the first day in the Championship Flight, Anika Dy came in two strokes under par with 70. Just one shot behind was Lauren Clark with 71 strokes. Third place had a five-way tie when Ryann Sinclair, Lauren Nguyen, Ailsa Clark, Thanana Kotchasanmanee and Bailey Shoemaker all came in even par with 72 strokes.
Laruen Zaretsky, Minji Kang (who placed third last year), Molly Smith, Elle Johnson, Jordan Knox, Brittany Shin, Izzy Pellot and Elizabeth Rudisill each fired a 73.
Kim Keyer-Scott holds the lead in the Forever 49 division when she came in 1-over-par with 73. There was a tie for second when Terrill Samuel, Diane Lang, Kathy Hartwiger and Martha Leach finished with 77. Anna Schultz shot a 79, Sandie St. Onge 80, Susan DeVoe 81, Jewell Malick 82, Ramona Jackson 83, Taffy Brower and Lin Culver tied with 84 strokes each.
The Citrus Golf Trail Ladies Invitational is a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points event, and one of the last chances to earn points in advance of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur determining their rankings-based invitation list.
Day two of the four-day tournament tees off at 7:10 a.m. today at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club.