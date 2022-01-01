SEBRING — A fog delay kicked off the fourth day of competition at the Inaugural Citrus Golf Trail Women's Invitational but that did not stop the ladies from having a great time. Once the mist lifted over Sun 'N Lake Golf Club the ladies were eager to hit the links.
Lauren Clark had a tough third round but came blazing back and fired a 70 in the fourth and final round. Clark's scores for the four days of competition were 71, 72, 74 and 70 for a grand total of 287 which is 1 under par, making her the Citrus Golf Trail Women's Invitational champion. Coming in at par and in second place was Minji Kang who had scores of 73, 74, 68 and 73 respectively adding up to 288. Taylor Roberts rounded out the top three with 73, 74, 67 and 71 respectively for 290.
"I've never been able to put it all together,” said Lauren Clark. “This is my first bigger win and I don't want it to be the last. But it was the first time where I'd played really steady golf. The key for me this week, though, was the par 5s. I actually got them under par and normally I'm right around par. I played it 4-under par for a week. That's just the deal breaker for me and that's what made me go under. It's really difficult when you're in the last group and you know what you have to do. You either play really well with it or you don't and I bogeyed hole number one was just like 'Ugh!' You know you have to push a little bit and then luckily, I got back-to-back birdies on both the front nine and the back nine. I was able just to play steady golf coming in and that's what it took."
Other top finishers are as follows:
Katie Li (74, 74, 72, 71) and Lauren Zaretsky (73, 74, 69, 75) both finished with 291; Elle Johnson (73, 75, 72, 72) came in with 292; Elina Sinz (74, 74, 74, 71) had 293; Bailey Shoemaker (72, 73, 75, 73) shot a 293; Jocelyn Bruch (74, 76, 71, 73) fired a 294 and Thanana Kotchasanmanee (72, 75, 73, 74) ended with a 294.
"My mom has come to almost every single one of my junior events,” explained Clark. “She has seen the highest highs though and very low lows. I wouldn't want to be here with anybody else. She's just that person in my life where it's like 'Let's do it.'"
The first year of the Citrus Golf Trail taking over the Women's Invitational, after the unfortunate closing of Harder Hall Golf Course, was a huge success. Many golfers are looking forward to next year's event. The Citrus Golf Trail Women's Invitational will be rotated among the golf clubs on the Citrus Golf Trail. For full results please visit www.golfgenius.com/pages/7720179977550831316.
“Go (LSU) Tigers. Let's get 'em next year,” added Clark.