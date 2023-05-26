First, I would like to thank everyone who called or sent emails about my column last week. It’s not often I hear from readers, but the column on how fishing can change your life seemed to hit home to a lot of folks.
And second, although this is essentially an outdoor fishing column, I am always amazed to hear from people who don’t fish.
Last week, I received a call from Betty Coiner, who turned 100 last year and will be 101 on July 16. Thanks for the call, Betty, and the compliments on the column. I hope you enjoy this column as well.
A number of years ago, I was transferred back to Ohio, and we bought a beautiful home with a lake on 20 acres in Medina. The lake was about three acres and sat in the backyard with a large, wooded area full of deer, turkeys, and other wild game behind it.
At the time we had two dogs. Riley, a beautiful, red, Golden Retriever (although a bit on the lazy side) that I considered my wife’s dog, and Ranger, a huge all-black Rottweiler/Labrador mixed breed. He looked like a muscular great Dane.
My son Chris, who was visiting from Florida, was with me on New Year’s Day when we picked Ranger from a litter of puppies. He was huge. Almost twice as big as his brothers and sisters. It was love at first sight.
Two years later, he had grown into the biggest dog I had ever owned. Weighing over 150 pounds, he still tried to crawl up into my lap when I sat in my favorite chair.
One morning I was sitting at the kitchen table drinking coffee with my wife, Lexie, when I noticed Ranger appeared to be stalking something near the lake. It was not unusual to see him get low to the ground in his stalking mode. His mortal enemies were a family of groundhogs that lived under one of the outbuildings. They would often come out during the day, always with a watchful eye towards the dogs. He loved to chase them back into their home.
Both dogs appeared to be stalking something and when I looked towards the lake, I saw a huge, 10- or 12-point buck near the edge of the lake.
For the record, I am a deer hunter as well as an angler. I’ve hunted deer for most of my adult life and it’s truly a rare occasion when you see a huge buck in your own back yard.
The deer stood motionless as it stared at the dogs.
As he backed up to the edge of the lake, the deer bowed its head and pawed the ground. That’s all it took for Ranger to attack.
He hit the deer broadside and they both rolled on the ground. As the deer recovered, Ranger attacked again, knocking the deer into the lake, and across the ice. The lake had just recently frozen over.
In order to keep both dogs (water dogs) out of the lake, I had installed a silent fence, underground, which kept them from going for a swim in the summertime. They didn’t like it, but without the fence they’d have been in the lake every day.
Ranger had experienced getting shocked a few times in the past, and although he wanted desperately to follow the deer into the lake, he and Riley just watched excitedly as the deer slid across the thin ice and eventually broke through. We all watched as the deer paddled his way to the far shore, breaking the ice along the way.
I assumed it was all over. The buck climbed on shore and shook off the water, never taking his eyes off the dogs. Raising and lowering his head, he pawed the ground as he thought about his next move.
To my surprise, he began trotting up the path, along the lake, towards the dogs.
By now, both dogs were barking and jumping up and down with excitement. I am sure Ranger thought this was fun. I could not believe my eyes. This buck wanted to fight.
As he rounded the corner of the lake, he charged the dogs.
With his head down, the buck was out for revenge.
Ranger couldn’t restrain himself any longer. He bolted across the invisible fence, letting out a yelp as he came face to face with the deer. The buck charged and Ranger narrowly avoided the antlers that could have done some serious physical harm. As the deer passed by, he jumped on the hind quarter, knocking them both down and into the lake, sliding across the ice.
The ice broke under the weight of both dogs as they dog-paddled their way back to shore, breaking the ice along the way.
I was standing at the water’s edge when Ranger, soaking wet, ran up to me, wagging his tail, his tongue hanging out, as though he was having the time of his life.
I looked across the lake and I could see the buck standing on the shoreline near the edge of the woods, staring back at us. I wondered what he was thinking. Moments later, he trotted off into the woods.
We saw the deer a number of times in the front yard, where the dogs weren’t allowed, but he never came into the back yard again, where the dogs were.
It was probably rutting season for the deer, and I think the buck must have thought Ranger was another deer. Or maybe he just wanted to fight. Ranger was happy to comply.
Either way, it was amazing.
Don Norton, often referred to as “Red,” is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author of four books: “Fish Tales,” “Just Add Water,” Jan-Jun and Jul-Dec 2022 and “Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga”. He lives in Golf Hammock.