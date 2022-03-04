LAKE PLACID — Monday saw two games decided by one run and a game decided by ten. Lakeside Dermatology and LP Title Co. went into the last inning tied 9-9. LP Title was unable to score in the top of the last inning and gave up a run in the bottom that decided the game. Bill Gallagher smacked a home run and a triple and teammate Terry Scott contributed 2 doubles for Lakeside. Denny Mathew and Jim Thomson both homered for LP Title Co.
Conley Insurance and Miller’s Central Air was the other game decided by one run as Miller’s squeaked by 20-19. Conley’s Brian Wilson was the hero in the game socking 3 triples while going 4 for 4. Ron Hanisch, George Hartman and Dan Rasmussen also hit a 1000 in the contest. Bill Martin and Cisco Hernandez hit a 1000 for Miller’s.
Central Security downed Lake Placid Marine 17-7. Woody Woodworth and Gary Steeves both hit 4 for 4 for LP Marine. Wednesday, Lake Placid Marine held off Conley Insurance 13-12.The big hitter for Marine was Woody Woodworth who hit 4-for-4 with 3 doubles. Jim Guild also hit 4-for-4. Tom Trapman, Kelly McMillen and Quentin Moore all saw first base 4 times with 4 times at bat for Conley.
Miller’s Central Air used an eight run third inning to go ahead by one and never looked back downing Lakeside Dermatology 24-11. Richard Rucker homered for Miller’s and teammates Bob Roth, Bill Martin and Tom Waters hit 5 for 5. Lead-off hitter for Lakeside Charles Giordano hit 4-for-4.
Central Security scored 20 runs and held LP Title Co. to 16 for a close victory. Frank Menendez swung a big bat hitting a home run, triple and a single for Central. Jim Polatty hit 4 for 4 with 2 doubles for LP Title Co.
