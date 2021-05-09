SEBRING — After their loss to the Lemon Bay Manta Rays in the Class 4A-Region 3 quarterfinal, the Sebring Blue Streaks players couldn’t hold their emotions back.
Senior shortstop Joey Warner was beside himself. He shared a moment with just about every one of his teammates, conveying his love for them. He and Head Coach Jasone DeWitt even shared a hug and a handshake. While all this happened, the whoops, hollers and cheers of the Lemon Bay players could be heard off in the distance.
Following the nail-biter of a ballgame, DeWitt took time to reflect on his team.
“I hurt for these guys,” DeWitt said. “They are definitely a fantastic group. To see their faces and just to see how they love each other, it really makes me proud as a coach.”
DeWitt said the people his players are starts at home. Their parents instilled things like toughness, a bulldog mentality and the love for one another in them.
One thing he’ll miss about his seniors? Just seeing them at every practice.
“A lot of people don’t like showing up at practice,” said DeWitt. “It didn’t matter, it got hot at 90-95 degrees out here but they showed up ready every day and the leadership, the attitude and the work ethic I’m going to miss. I’m going to miss them showing up every day with these guys, that’s going to be the toughest thing.”
DeWitt said “probably zero percent” of his players on the 2021 team played in a regional game prior to the Lemon Bay game. It’d been a while since the Streaks even played a regional game at home, according to DeWitt.
Just about anyone who could come out to see them did Thursday night while the Streaks played in a humdinger of a ballgame. A one-run game played out over 10 innings. DeWitt couldn’t thank the fans enough for coming out, supporting and cheering on the team.
“Our guys deserved the people up in the stands,” added DeWitt. “You paid $7 to get in here and you got some free baseball out of it. The best part was, there was not a lot of people who left as the innings went on. There was nobody leaving, they were staying.”
The head coach told his players, this is something to build on. The expectation is to make it into a situation like the one Thursday night and grow or learn from the experience.
DeWitt’s seen his team grow from the first game to the last. He believed the players really bought into the pitch-by-pitch approach over time and passing the bat to the next guy.
“They grew and trusted each other, that each other was going to be in the right spot and that each other was going to do the right thing,” he explained. “So, then they can just concentrate on what they were doing and I think that the trust part they built through the season.”
With COVID, there were some things coaches couldn’t work on with them due to guidelines in the fall. They had to work on that themselves before the team could come together officially with coaches. Every guideline the team had to follow; DeWitt said the players went right along with it.
Coach DeWitt said he could spend all Thursday night talking about his players as students, athletes or just people.
“I can sit here and there’s nothing negative that’s going to come out because they played the game the right way,” DeWitt stated. “They came to the field every day the right way. They approached it the right way and they respected the game and if you do that, you’re going to be successful. That’s what’s I told the seniors: ‘This is going to continue to build you to be a successful young man when you get older.’”
The Streaks might lose seniors like Warner, Matt Jones, Dayron Novas and Trey Bender. However, freshmen like Clayton Evans, Beny Bikar Jr. and Rhett Vaughn saw plenty of action on varsity. That coupled with a load of upperclassmen returning can help this program build on what it did in 2021.