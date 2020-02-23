The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last week of February gives anglers the second half of the new moon week, which occurs between two twenty degree cold fronts the first of which arrived yesterday and the second one forecasted to arrive late Tuesday night, Wednesday morning.
Looking at the immediate and extended weather forecast, anglers will be experiencing ten mph winds or greater as a seasonal norm. As anglers know, the month of March is normally windy but it looks like this seasonal trend will start early.
A ten to twelve mph wind prevails today, a twelve to fourteen mph southeast wind on Monday and a fifteen plus mph south wind for Tuesday. Wednesday the wind speed will remain in the middle teens but switch midday out of the west. Thursday a northerly wind dominates at speeds above twenty mph.
Atmospheric pressure starts to drop at least 0.11 In Hg per day---30.25 In Hg today to 29.86 In Hg Tuesday evening. Today through Wednesday evening there will be no upward movement of the barometer.
However since pressure will be slowly consistently declining over the next three days, fish will move in harmony with this pressure trend. I expect therefore fish to move from the shallows to the outside of vegetation areas today and Monday, and from the outside deeper vegetation areas to open water structures and deeper cover areas on Tuesday.
The bass spawn effort is occurring again. Since the Florida Largemouth Bass spawns two to three times per spawning season (spawning efforts started last December and will continue every time water temps decline into the 55-65 degree range.) I believe bass will be at the very least actively spawning right now for the second time and perhaps even a third time for some bass.
When bass spawn actively in large numbers, bass anglers’ success rates drop significantly since spawning bass don’t feed. At this point in the spawning season, there is not much pre-spawn feeding activity and far more post-spawn feeding activity. And this winter season’s weather cycle pattern works perfectly to produce great post-spawn feeding activity.
When a warm front arrives after four to five spawning days and last for four to five days, the post-spawn feeding activity turns a 5-rating day into a 10-rating day in central Florida’s lakes.
Best Fishing Days: If the cold front didn’t enter the state yesterday, today would be the best of the next three new moon period days. Another twenty degree cold front is forecasted to arrive late Tuesday night which would cause a pre-front condition during Tuesday’s moon overhead period. Therefore I’m betting Monday and Tuesday will produce as good as today, and perhaps even better on Tuesday. It should be noted however that the moon arrives at its furthest point from earth on Wednesday, which means the moon’s effect on ‘daily fish adjustment activity’ will be at the weakest rating.
The Major Fishing Period: The new moon is overhead today at 12:50 p.m. and solar noon occurs at 12:38 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The rating would be slightly higher if a cold front had not arrived yesterday. Daily this period moves later by 45 minutes and will remain at this feed rating until Tuesday. It should also be noted that Tuesday will be a pre-front day, which should produce a 5-6 rating during the midday and sunset periods.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today there are two minor periods which occur during the sunrise and sunset periods. The moonrise occurs at 7:11 a.m. and the moonset at 6:32 p.m. which will cause a feed intensity rating for both periods in the 4-5 range between the 6-8:30 hours. Daily these periods occur later by 35 minutes for the morning period and 50 minutes for the evening period.
Prime Monthly Periods: February 20-26 weak new moon, March 6-12 strong full moon, 21-27 new moon, April 4-10 super full moon, 20-26 new moon, May 4-10 strong full moon, 19-25 new moon.
New at HighlandsBassAngler.com: On the Fishing Forecast blog where this article is published Sunday and Wednesday mornings, I’ll be providing bonus content throughout the week consisting of updated fishing information to help put more fish on your line. Also, I’ll be providing advice and facts relative to the current fishing conditions on days I believe will be better than average. And occasionally will offer special bass-fishing charter-pricing for one lucky blog reader who happens to time their visit at the right hour of the day. Appreciate clicks on the Facebook “Like” button.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.50 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark and 38.50’ for the low-level mark.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) One of four gates is open5 inches and flowing 80 cubic feet per second in order to remain under the maximum level. Florida’s water management district’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida during the winter and spring seasons.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy and plenty of bass photos of customers and readers of this article. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com