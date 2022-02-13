The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of February gives the Florida freshwater anglers a full moon week and a winter weather forecast which will shut-down fishing today through Tuesday, then create excellent fishing for the second half of the week.
A fairly strong full moon occurs Wednesday. The moon arrived directly into the solar energy path yesterday and will have an orbit position half back to the lunar perigee. So this month’s full moon will be producing a seven to eight rating….after the effects of the twenty-degree cold front have subsided during the second half of the week.
A cold front is passing through the state today and Monday. Yesterday there was a pre-front bite which was very good. Therefore fish are well fed and won’t need to feed again for about three days. But as is always the case, every day in Florida no matter how cold it is there are always some fish which must feed out of harmony with the majority of the fish population. If you do go fishing today through Tuesday, you’ll have to hunt for them.
The wind forecast this week will be typical of the winter season. A twelve mph northwest wind today, a thirteen mph north wind Monday, and a fifteen mph east wind Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday a south wind will reach speeds of fifteen mph and Friday a thirteen mph wind will occur. If Saturdays’ forecast is correct, a six mph north wind will give anglers a break from strong winds.
The only sunny days this week will be Monday and Thursday. Significant cloud-cover is forecasted to block-out the full moon Tuesday night, and cloud will dominate daytime fishing today, Tuesday and Wednesday. However Tuesday night’s almost full moon, will be blocked-out enough to cause a greater number of feeding fish to be very active during the midday period on Wednesday.
Barometric pressure will rise a total of 0.33 in Hg tonight through Tuesday midday. We can expect fish to be forced into the shallows. Wednesday, fish will be feeding in shoreline feeding areas, but pressure will drop rapidly a total of 0.40 In Hg Wednesday evening through Thursday morning, forcing fish downward and out from the shallows. Therefore we can expect a high level of ‘fish adjustment activity’ from Wednesday midday feeding period through Thursday’s midday feeding period. High winds will be the challenge as a strong east wind turns into a strong south wind.
Best Fishing Days: Due to the cold front literally throwing cold water onto what would normally be a very hot feeding bite over the next seven days, the second half of the full moon week will be as advertised; a seven to eight feed rating during the underfoot moon period. So the best fishing days will occur from Wednesday through Saturday. And I do believe that Thursday will be the best fishing day of those four days.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 10:20 a.m. and solar noon at 12:40 p.m. producing a feed rating of five from 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Daily this period starts later by fifty minutes and has a feed rating improvement of one number. Wednesday’s full moon will produce an eight-rating from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Note: add the twenty-degree cold front factor of a two-rating-point decrease for today and Monday. And Tuesday’s feed rating will probably be negatively affected by one point.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 3:33 p.m. and the sunset at 6:15 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from 3-6:30 p.m. It should be noted that there is about five hours between the underfoot moon and the moonrise, 10:20 a.m. and 3:33 p.m. respectively.
Therefore, fish feeding activity could continue, with perhaps a slow-down period in the middle of a ten hour period from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Again the cold front will shut this down significantly today through Tuesday. However, since fish feed primarily this time of year when the daily water temperature is warmest, fish could very well feed best from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday the moonrise occurs at 6:26 p.m. and the sunset at 6:18 p.m. producing a feed rating of six to seven from 5-7:30 p.m.
The second minor fishing period occurs today when the moonset occurs at 5:08 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:04 a.m. and if there was not a cold front occurring, a feed rating of four would occur from 4:30 – 8 a.m. Add the cold front factor into the mix, and a feed rating of two or three might occur. I’ll predict that the morning bite will be fairly good Wednesday morning from 6-9 a.m. when a five rating occurs.
Prime Monthly Periods: February 13-19 full moon. February 28 – March 4, new moon, 15-20 full moon, March 29 – April 4 new moon, 13-19 full moon, April 27 – May 3 new moon. 12-17 full moon, May 27- June 2 new moon.
