The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first full week of January gives anglers the full moon phase during the second half of the week and a serious cold front today through Wednesday. All fishing factors considered, fish will be stressed-out from the extreme increase in atmospheric pressure and cold temperatures, therefore productive fishing won’t occur until the second half of the week.
A significant cold front is currently entering the state which will drop temperatures tonight into the upper thirty degree range. Atmospheric pressure started to increase yesterday afternoon with the barometer registering 29.95 In Hg and will top-out at a high of 30.35 In Hg by noontime today. Fish will move upward to adjust but will slow down dramatically with the rapidly dropping water temperature, shutting down feeding activity.
If fish at all over the next three to four days it will most likely be during the moonrise period which occurs in the early to midafternoon hours when water temperatures are at a high for the day.
The full moon occurs Friday, one day after the moon is highest in interference rating with the energy from the sun---the higher the interference in solar energy, the more ‘fish adjustment’ occurs…which causes the need-to-feed.
However…the extended weather forecast for this week predicts less than fifty percent cloud cover during the nights of the full moon. Therefore a bright full moon will cause fish to feed at above average rates during the midnight hours. This will mean midday fishing, when the moon is underfoot, will be exponentially less, especially since water temperatures will cause fish metabolisms to slowdown, needing food every three or four days.
The bass will begin to spawn again during this full moon phase due to the water temperatures dropping into the ideal range for producing reproductive activity. Water temperatures in the middle fifty to middle sixty degree range causes bass to reproduce. Therefore bass anglers will find even less feeding fish, since bass don’t feed during the bedding process.
Please handle all spawning bass with great care. Do not crank-open the jaw of the bass to produce a better picture. Suspending the weight of the bass with the jaw cranked open dislocates the jaw, effectively disabling the ability to feed, which kills the bass.
When taking a picture of a spawning bass or non-spawning bass, use to hands, one on the jaw and one under the belly, evenly distributing the weight. If you desire to get a “big mouth pic” only open the mouth while holding the fish horizontally with both hands, and do not unnaturally force the jaws open.
It is a fact that once a largemouth Florida bass grows past ten pounds that its fry do not survive due to genetic deterioration. Therefore her offspring will not be contributing to the bass population other than to provide additional food.
Bass Spawning Fact: An adult par will produce 5000-12,000 eggs per effort. And only 2-4 fry will survive to contribute to the lake’s bass population.
Best Fishing Days: Today’s significant cold front will shut-down fish feeding activity until the midweek when the full moon phase starts. Therefore Thursday through Sunday will be the best days of the month for both daytime and nighttime anglers.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 8:07 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:17 a.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 3-4 from 7-9 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and due to the current cold front will not increase in feed rating until the second half of this week. Thursday through Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. a rating of 7 will occur.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 1:52 p.m. and solar noon at 12:32 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 2-3 from 12-2:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 36 minutes and will increase in feed rating starting Wednesday when it harmonizes with the sunset period, producing a rating of 4-5 from 4-6 p.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: January 7-13 full moon, 21-27 new moon, February 6-12 strong full moon, 20-26 new moon, February 6-12 strong full moon, 20-26 new moon, March 6-12 full moon, 21-27 new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.33 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark and 39’ for the low-level mark which will be dropped to 38.50’ by January first.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) All gates are closed in order to store water for the winter and spring seasons. Florida’s water management district’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy and plenty of bass photos of customers and readers of this article.
