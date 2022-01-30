The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last two days of January and the first five days of February gives the Florida freshwater anglers a major cold front and the new moon. The new moon occurs Tuesday and the lunar perigee occurs today, but the this strong new moon effects on wildlife and fish will be weakened due to the moon being almost completely out of the solar energy path—lunar low occurred yesterday.
A twenty-five degree cold front rolled into the state thirty-six hours ago and currently is still dropping temperatures today. I haven’t taken the time to look into Florida winter-temperature history, but it has been many years, and I believe, almost two decades, since we’ve experience temperatures two or three degree below the freezing mark of thirty-two degrees, which is occurring this morning,
A cold front of this degree of change, will just about negate the positive effects of the new moon—only fish feeding today will be one which must feed to remain alive. Fish fed heavily just prior to the cold front arriving, which was Thursday night and Friday morning. And with metabolism speeds rapidly slowing down as temperatures drop today and Monday, fish will not form feeding migrations again until Wednesday through Friday—it’s any one’s guess as to the exact day this will occur but I’m betting Thursday. However I guarantee the feeding period will occur under the new moon in the early to midafternoon.
The good news is that bright sunny conditions will prevail through Thursday causing fish to remain tight to protective cover. Flipping and pitching will be the better strategy to accomplish a ‘silent bait entry’ into the water, unless of course, the angler has perfected this essential bait presentation when casting. Employing a ‘thumb-brake’ on a baitcaster reel spool, after casting at a high rate of speed, is the only way to achieve this result.
A natural bait presentation such as, matching the hatch, or matching the action of the targeted species, is the best method of attracting hungry fish…especially after a serious cold front. A brick dropping into the water is anything but natural. The bigger the splash, the more fish will ‘not’ approach your bait. “Placing the bait” onto the surface of the water with hardly a disturbance, enables a natural fall to the lake bottom. A hungry fish will investigate.
Another fact to keep in mind when fishing after cold fronts. The northwest corner of the lake is typically two or more degrees warmer than the southern side of the lake. And during the warmest period of the day the north to northwest ends of the lake will become the warmest areas of the lake. On larger lakes the northern sections of a west shoreline will also have warmer water in the afternoon. The winter sun position causes this phenomenon.
The wind forecast this week will be ideal except for Wednesday and Thursday when an east to southeast wind produces speeds in the fifteen mph range. Otherwise an eight mph north wind occurs today, a six mph west wind for Monday. An eleven mph east wind for Tuesday and a very mild south wind occurs Friday as a weak cold front begins to approach the state from the north. Therefore Friday I expect pre-front feeding to occur in the morning. Water temperatures will be at a high point for the week Friday morning and midday hours and with the wind shift, fish will be feeding at above average rates.
Best Fishing Days: With the new moon occurring on Tuesday and a warming trend occurring Tuesday through Thursday and a minor front arriving late Friday, the best fishing days of this week will be Wednesday through Friday, with Thursday being the best of that three-day period.
The rapidly warming conditions starting Tuesday will stimulate more active feeding but Wednesday through Friday bright sunny conditions and mid-eighty degree temperatures will be the main factor in fish feeding during the warmest time of the day; lunar overhead period 1- 4:30 p.m.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 11:13 a.m. and solar noon at 12:39 p.m. producing a feed rating of (cold front factored-in) three and perhaps four from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Without the cold front factor, the normal feed rating would be in the six range or slightly better. Daily this period moves later by one hour and improves daily as temperatures rise over the next three days. A six rating will occur Thursday and maybe Friday.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 4:26 p.m. and the sunset at 6:05 p.m. producing a feed rating of three from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. The fact that water temperatures will be at the daily high mark during this period will cause feeding to occur equal to the major feeding period. Tuesday and Wednesday this period will produce equal to the major period. Daily this period moves later by seventy minutes with a daily increases in feed rating of a half number until Friday nights minor cold front when it reverses.
Prime Monthly Periods: January 30 – February 4, new moon, 13-19 full moon. February 28 – March 4, new moon, 15-20 full moon, March 29 – April 4 new moon, 13-19 full moon, April 27 – May 3 new moon. 12-17 full moon, May 27- June 2 new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.45 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50' and the minimum low level 38.50'.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map.
