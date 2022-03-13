The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of March gives the Florida freshwater angler the week of the full moon and a typical March weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will start out the week with a post-cold front condition, followed by a minor low-pressure front during the midweek, but then perfect full moon fishing conditions the second half of the week.
Today we are experiencing the end of a 50-inch increase in mercury (0.50 In Hg) in our barometers. By the midday hours today, a high-pressure cold front will finish forcing fish upward into shoreline shallows for a period of adjustment which will cause very few fish to feed today. Pressure rise of 0.50 In Hg does not occur but maybe, once annually. It will take about 12 hours or so for fish to acclimate to the 30.35 In Hg pressure.
Therefore Monday’s midday and sunset periods should be fairly good as fish begin to feed again. Pressure will begin to drop significantly early Tuesday morning, causing fish to move deeper for another period of adjustment. I expect above-average feeding as they adjust during Tuesday’s ‘midday through the sunset’ hours.
The wind forecast changes daily this week. Strong north winds will give way to strong east winds on Monday. Tuesday as the low pressure front arrives, a south wind will reach speeds of ten to twelve mph. Wednesday a 10-mph west wind will occur and diminish to 6 mph speeds on Thursday. Friday, the day of the full moon, a 6-mph south wind will occur followed by an 8-mph southwest wind on Saturday.
Water temperatures are high enough currently to endure the twenty degree drop we’ll experience today. Fish metabolism speeds will not change enough to change the feeding migration pattern of the past four to five days. I predict there’ll be an adjustment period today but fish will be back on their feeding pattern by Monday’s midday and sunset periods. However Tuesday midday period could be the best fishing period of the next four days. It certainly will have the most adjustment activity of this week. When water temperatures are rising and pressure is dropping at the same time, fish feed very well as they move out and downward to deeper cover.
Don’t forget to spring forward one hour when you look at their watches today. Solar noon occurs at 1:34 p.m. not 12:34 p.m. And feeding period duration will also increase due to the vernal equinox’s effect of increasing daily hours while decreasing nighttime hours. Fish and wildlife will feed for longer periods during the daytime as a result. Caused by a gradual increase in water temperatures and longer daylight hours.
Best Fishing Days: The full moon occurs Friday, which means Thursday through Saturday a feed rating of seven to eight will occur during the midday hours. Wind speeds will be ideal, bright sun will dominate and the full moon will shine brightly. We can expect the best fishing days of the month to occur, both during the midday and midnight hours.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 10:03 a.m. and solar noon at 1:34 p.m. producing a feed rating of five from 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. I expect there to be two peak periods, one at the beginning and one at the end, both about 45 minutes. As the week advances the two peak periods will combine to form one peak period which will have a duration of 90 minutes within a three-hour feeding period. The full moon phase week starts Tuesday. A feed rating of 6 will occur from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday a feed rating of seven to eight will occur from 12-3:45 p.m. The underfoot moon daily occurs 45 minutes later this week.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 3:18 p.m. and the sunset at 7:33 p.m. A feed rating of 3 to 4 will occur from 3-7 p.m. As with the major fishing period so too it will be with the minor fishing period; two peak feeding periods, one from 2:30-4 p.m. and one from 6:30-8 p.m. But as the week advances the two periods will merge. Tuesday from 4:30-7:30 p.m. a feed rating of 4 to 5 will occur. Daily this period moves later by one hour and improves in feed rating by a half number.
Prime Monthly Periods: March 15-20, full moon; March 29–April 4, new moon; April 13-19, full moon; April 27–May 3, new moon; May 12-17, full moon; May 27- June 2, new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.20 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One gate is open 14 inches and flowing 220 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50' and the minimum low level 38.50 feet.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map.
