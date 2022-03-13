AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils hosted the first pitch ceremonies for the Heartland Courageous Kids, sponsored by Dr T.C. Lackey, last Friday Night before their scheduled game against the Lake Placid Green Dragons.
This year’s courageous kid is Colby Richardson, an eleven year old who was diagnosed with T-Cell lymphoblastic lymphoma in October 2021 when a mass was discovered on his thymus after having chest and stomach pains.
Colby is currently four months into a two year treatment plan in which he has to travel to St. Pete.
His favorite color is blue and enjoys playing baseball and basketball, riding four wheelers and dirt bikes and when not outside, loves playing on his Xbox and VR headset as well as all types of sour candy.
When treatments are over and everything returns to normal, Colby wishes to start playing baseball and basketball again as well as going back to school to see his friends.
Former Courageous Kids include Jade Jackson, who is in her eighth year of battling brain cancer and has been off treatments for two and half years. She is now on the planning committee for 2022 Courageous Kids.
Zac Taylor was names 2016 Courageous Kid. Zac graduated from Sebring High School in 2020, but when he was 8 years old was diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis which causes tumors to develop anywhere in the body.
Zac has had over a dozen brain surgeries and one heart surgery and continues to battle this condition as he is currently being seen by a team of doctors at Duke University.
A moment of silence was given for the 2017 Courageous Kid Dean Palmo who was diagnosed with fourth stage Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma. Last year he beat the cancer, only to have a relapse as the cancer came back.
David Hermosa was named 2018 Heartland Courageous Kid after being diagnosed with Leukemia at 6 years old. After chemotherapy, radiation and a bone marrow transplant, David has been in remission for the past five years.
2019 Heartland Courageous Kid Isaac Juliano is now 10 years old, loves Math, Legos, going to church and being a social butterfly. He had the opportunity to experience snow for the first time, built a snowman, snowball fights and is currently undergoing a series of surgeries, but continues to be upbeat.
Roman Graham is the 2020 Heartland Courageous Kid and has been in remission since 2019. Since being released from the hospital, Roman has been on the move. He enjoys helping others, reading and telling jokes. Roman always finds a way to be a joker in the room and make other people smile.
The event was also sponsored by Thankful Hearts Nutrition and the LC5 Foundation.
These are very short bio’s of these impressive kids, more information can be found on facebook at ChampionforChildrenFoundation or championforchildren.org.