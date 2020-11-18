One of the responsibilities for a dog owner is to make sure their four-legged friends learn good manners and how to socialize with other humans and other dogs. Training your dog is not only beneficial for you and your sanity, it has serious implications for the safety and health of your dog, the well-being of the people and pets with whom you interact, and with and the money you will spend on home repairs. Taking the time to train your dog will strengthen the bond between the two of you which will ensure a long and happy friendship. When you take into consideration the total amount of time you are likely to spend with your dog, the time and effort it takes to train him properly is more than worthwhile.
Attending training classes is the best way to learn basic obedience in making Fido more of a joy to own. The canine students will learn how to walk better on a leash and become acquainted with various commands such as “sit”, “down”, “stay” and “come”. The value of good eye contact will also be introduced.
As the students improve and move up to the level of an intermediate class, they will learn long “stays”, “sits” and “downs”, how to weave around poles while doing figure eights, and the “leave it” command. Simply put, the “leave it” command allows you to keep your dog away from something that you do not want your dog to get. It can be extremely helpful if your dog likes to bolt out and chase after things like cats or squirrels, or when the dog tries to eat a dead frog on the road. Being able to command your dog to ignore an object that may otherwise harm him is critical to his well-being.
The Heartland Dog Club recently completed their 6-week intermediate obedience class at the Highlands Shrine Club in Avon Park, with Ann Yeager as the trainer. Due to COVID-19 safety protocol, only three dogs were in the class. The final class was lots of fun and represented everything that had been worked on during the 6-week period. Dogs weaved around cones with a long sit in the middle of the route. Treats were strewn across the floor luring the dogs to grab one but at the same time, checking to make sure the “leave- it command” was being followed. Owners were required to show how they groom the dog by lifting feet and checking ears. The last obstacle included the owner commanding the dog to “sit” while the owner walked about 25 feet away from the dog. After about 60 seconds the owner yelled, “Come.” The dog ran to the owner on command but was tempted along the way by various distractions on the floor such as balls, stuffed animals, and a large bowl of dog food. A few of the dogs stopped to smell the food but continued quickly on their path to abide by their owner’s command. All 4-legged students successfully passed the intermediate obedience class with high honors!
The Heartland Dog Club is starting basic obedience classes beginning 10/27. For more information, please call 863–368–1781.
Congratulations to the graduates!