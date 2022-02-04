Monday, Central Security upended Miller’s Central Air 18-5. Hitting the long ball for Central were Jim Lauzon and Alex Gray, who both homered. Ron Kilburn hit a triple and 2 doubles. Jim and Ron both socked in 3 RBI’s. Cisco Hernandez tripled for Miller’s.
Lakeside Dermatology downed Conley Insurance 18-7. Don Cunningham and Terry Scott both went 4 for 4 for Lakeside. Ron Hanisch doubled in the contest while going 4 for 4 for Conley.
LP Title Company outscored Lake Placid Marine 16-11. Paul Marcellus led the hitting for LP Title Co going 5 for 5 with a double. Jim Nicolet and Gary Vizioli both hit the thousand mark in the contest. Woody Woodworth continues to hit the long ball for LP Marine smacking 2 doubles in the contest.
Wednesday, Conley Insurance was victorious downing LP Title Co 23-12. Kelly McMillen tripled and doubled leading the hit parade for Conley. Tom Trapman went 4 for 4 in the game. Denny Mathew put on a hitting show for LP Title Co smacking a home run, a triple and 2 doubles.
Lakeside Dermatology tripled the score of Central Security 21-7. Ron Hall slammed a double while hitting 5 for 5 in the contest for Lakeside. Teammates Charles Giordano and Dick Cook added doubles and hit very well in the contest. Central’s Frank Menendez went 3 for 3 with a double and Ron Kilburn also added a triple in the contest.
Miller’s Central Air squeaked by Lake Placid Marine 14-12. Miller’s trailed in the contest until the 6th inning when they scored 6 runs which led to the victory. Cisco Hernandez and Bill Martin led the way for Miller’s going 4 for 4. Woody Woodworth continued his rock and sock’em ways going 4 for 4 with a double and triple for LP Marine.
