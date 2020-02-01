Mike Kratt might be down from the recent ouster of his beloved Green Bay Packers from the Super Bowl hunt, but he has Lake Placid senior softball to buoy his spirits. “It is fun and serious at the same time,” observed Mike at the Highlands County ballfields.
Raised near Milwaukee, Mike ran cross country in high school then played industrial league softball in his spare time. He worked for Bostrom building seating for semis, then became his own boss in the carpentry business for twenty years. After moving to Florida he continued in the carpentry trade and renewed his love for softball by joining the Lake Placid seniors.
On Monday, Mike’s league co-leader Conley Insurance team reinforced the fun part by whipping Central Security 17-7. Brian Heaphy (double) and winning pitcher John Kloet each had four hits, with Mike chipping in with a key double. Richard Rivera (double) led a quintet of Securitymen who tallied three hits each.
Co-leader Seminole Tire toppled Miller Air in a tight 17-14 affair. Pacing The ‘Noles attack were Dan Rasmussen (double), Bill Scrase (triple), and Dana Amundson (double) with four hits apiece. Cliff Bluml (double), playing on two artificial knees an one similar hip, had a five hit day for the Airmen and got four hit support from Marty McKee (double), Frank Menendez, Bill Martin, and Quentin Moore (double).
Lakeside Dermatology toppled Lake Placid Marine 14-11. Larry Laux had four hits for The Skinmen, with Paul Marcellus (3 doubles) and Denny Mathew (triple) leading a small army with three knocks each. Dick Cook homered for The Mariners.
In Wednesday action, Conley (4-2) succumbed to Kratt’s serious side observation of the game but remained tied for the league lead in spite of losing to Miller Air (2-4) 22-7. Frank Menendez went deep for the victors, Bill Martin (double, triple) had five hits, and Bill Gallagher, fresh off eye surgery, slammed two doubles and a triple. Stout defense by the Airmen rendered Conley offensive stats too minuscule to report. Conley manager Pete Mathews wondered if some of his players should get the name of Gallagher’s eye doctor.
Seminole Tire (4-2) failed to take advantage of the Conley loss by getting upended by Lakeside Dermatology (3-3) to the tune of 16-7. The Lakeside Four Hit Club included Paul Marcellus (home run), Larry Laux, Ron Gary (double), and Ron Hanisch (double). Bill Scrase’s four hits (triple) led The ‘Noles.
Central Security (3-3) beat Lake Placid Marine (2-4) 22-19. Richard Rivera (double, home run) had four hits, as did Jim Radcliff (double) and Cisco Hernandez for the victors. Mariners’ manager Elston Hedges and Craig Ervin both hit for the cycle, a rare double accomplishment in the same game.
Remember that games are Mondays and Wednesdays at 11 AM at the Sports Complex. Come and join the fun. For further league information, please visit lpsoftball.com.