Tom Ashley grew up in the picturesque Lake Champlain region of upper New York state. Like many locals, he gravitated to fishing in his youth, but found time to play soccer, football and basketball in high school. A lifetime Yankees fan, his favorite player was Mickey Mantle.
Following high school Tom enlisted in the Army and rose to the rank of Sgt. First Class with the Combat Engineers. He did a hitch in Korea, retired from the military, then worked for New York state as a gas & petrol inspector. Retiring again, he moved to Camp Florida in Lake Placid and started playing softball. “What better way to enjoy the Florida sunshine and fresh air than playing in the Lake Placid league,” Tom observed prior to a recent game.
On Monday, Tom’s Lake Placid Marine squad was tripped up by Conley Insurance 21-10. Ron Kilburn hit for the cycle to pace the Insurers and got extra base support from Ellis Howard (triple), Tom Trapman (home run, triple), and Brian Heaphy (2 doubles). Jim Nicolet had four hits for the Marines, while Dick Cook and Ted Griffith each stroked a single, double, and triple.
Seminole Tire defeated Central Security in a 31-30 slugfest. “How did we score 30 runs and lose?” moaned Central skipper Pat Lowe. By blowing a 14 run lead, that’s how! Every ‘Nole player had at least two hits, with Bob Roth getting five and the quartet of Bill Scrase (triple), Tom Waters (triple), Dave leHue, and Dana Amundson each recording four. Owner Dana Hurlbut (double) continued his sizzling hitting with six safeties for The Securitymen. Chet Johnson and Jim Radcliff also tallied six-packs.
Lakeside Dermatology toppled Miller Air in a 16-15 thriller. Ron Hanisch went five-for-five and got help from “Jersey Don” Cunningham (double, triple) and Bill Card with four hits apiece. Paul Marcellus launched an over the fence homer, a rarity in this league. Pacing Miller Air was Quentin Moore (double) with four hits, while Richard Rucker slammed two doubles and Jim Friend and Norm Grubbs added triples.
In Wednesday action, Conley Insurance (3-1) moved into a first place tie by dispatching Lakeside Dermatology (1-3) 14-10. A quintet of Conley hitters including Norm Moriarty and Phil Lucas each recorded three hits. Paul Marcellus slammed three doubles while Steve Frye and Mo Pier added three hits apiece for Lakeside.
Co-leader Seminole Tire (3-1) lost a hotly contested 21-20 squeaker to Lake Placid Marine (2-2). Mariners’ manager Elston Hedges homered, Kelly McMillan added five hits, while the Four Hit Club included Dick Cook (2 doubles), Ted Griffith, Lee Maule (two doubles), and Ron Melia. The ‘Noles Chuck Loeser (double, triple) and Bob Roth (double) had five hits each, plus Dan Rasmussen (double) notched four more.
Hard luck Miller Air (1-3) dropped its second one run game in three days, this time to Central Security (2-2). Miller’s Jim Friend, Quentin Moore, Norm Grubbs, and Richard Rucker each tallied five hits. Bill Gallagher homered, Bill Martin rapped two doubles, and the two outfielders each contributed an outstanding catch. For the Securitymen, Dana Hurlbut and Jim Radcliff (triple) had five hits each. Checking in with four hits were Paul Brand (double), Gary Steeves (double, triple) and Chuck Totten.
