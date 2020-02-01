SEBRING – For the Sebring Blue Streaks girls basketball team, it was a state of confusion and a game in flux as the visiting Mulberry Panthers pulled out of the game just before the start of the second half with the game tied 27-27. The winner, if anybody, to be determined by the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA).
The core issue was that there was only one official was available for the game, the second official was unable to make it. Both teams decided to play with one official, in which the official did a decent job.
There seem to be no issue as Mulberry built as much as a nine point lead at 15-6 towards the end of the first quarter before Genesis Gonzalez brought the Blue Streaks to within six, 15-9, to end the first quarter with a three pointer.
The Panthers continued to hold a nine point lead midway through the second quarter at 25-16 before Sebring went on an 11-2 run to finish out the second quarter.
A three pointer by Trinity Rohrer started the run to make the score 25-19, quickly following with a steal by Gonzalez at half court and taking to the hoop for an easy layup to make the score 25-21.
A pair of free throws by Mulberry expanded their back to six with two minutes left at 27-21.
Sebring finished the first half with six unanswered points, four by Rohrer, two by Kera Brown and a block shot by CiCi Parker to tie the game at 27 heading into the half.
“Our team fell behind early and then came back,” said Sebring Coach Jackie Childs. “I am proud of them. We are a team of scrappers, we never give up.”
Controversy about the one official occurred before the start of the second half, in which a couple of people from Mulberry thought a second would be available. When it was apparent that would not be the case, Mulberry pulled their players and stopped the game as they walked off the court.
Rylie Swan and Praya Franklin accounted for 21 of Mulberry’s 27 points with Swan scoring 11 and Franklin posting 10.
MyKerriya Brown led the Blue Streaks with 11 points and Gonzalez and Rohrer each scored seven.
According to Maxpreps, Sebring was awarded the forfeit win to improve their record to 5-14 on the season.
Sebring played Clewiston on Friday night with results unavailable at press time. The Blue streaks will start district on Monday when they host the Auburndale Bloodhounds at 7:30 p.m.