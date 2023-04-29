Moving on to the next level is what every high school athlete dreams of and for Avon Park’s Madison “Madi” Cornell that dream became a reality. Cornell signed a scholarship to play volleyball for the Warner University Royals.
During her senior year Madi accumulated 29 aces, 80 blocks, 85 kills and 225 digs for the Red Devils.
Warner University is in Lake Wales and is a part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) and also the Sun Conference.
“This is really a humbling experience and makes me reflect on my four years here and the people who have impacted my life,” explained Madi. “I’m excited for the new journey coming up with Warner. It is an incredible institution and everything I want in education and so much more. I had a couple colleges looking at me but Warner stole my heart from the beginning. They really had everything, checked all the boxes and really pursued me.”
Madi had the opportunity to participate in the Royal Cup and do a campus tour at Warner University.
She said, “The Royal Cup is where if you participate, you get a scholarship. You basically take a campus tour, write an essay, do an interview and meet people who are like-minded. I got a lot of good connections and a scholarship. The campus is very community based and Christian based. I grew up in church so Christianity is really important to me and something that I hold on to, but it is also the same community that Avon Park has and Highlands County. It is very community driven, which has always been important to me.”
She felt a connection with the Royals coaches.
“I loved Coach Linda Pai. She was super encouraging and super sweet but wasn’t afraid to tell me the truth,” Madi added. “She gave me some helpful pointers. The assistant coaches were able to cultivate me into the practices so I could get more exposure and to learn how they run things. I’m currently a middle blocker, but I’m willing to go wherever they need me.”
Madi’s parents were holding back tears as they watched her sign with the Royals.
“We are very proud of how much work she has put into the classroom and on the court, all the accomplishments she has made,” said Whit Cornell, Madi’s father. “Watching her do all the things it takes to be an athlete and a student, it takes a lot of sacrifice so we are just so proud of her for persevering through all of that. She made a lot of great memories with some great people as well. This scholarship means a lot. It is a great opportunity to relieve some of that financial burden of the college experience. It is nice seeing her being rewarded for her hard work on the court and in the classroom.”
“I’m super proud. She has worked so hard both in academics and in sports,” said Jenny Cornell, Madi’s mother. “She is such a great team player and is an encourager to her teammates and peers in the classroom. We are super proud of all she has accomplished. She really goes above and beyond to encourage others. She wants to make sure everyone is included, that everyone has what is needed and provides support to anyone that needs it. She is always writing little notes to people. She looks for anyone that she can encourag. Whether it is at church or anywhere, she likes to encourage people. She loves to be involved in all of the things and loves to be connected. She is looking for ways to connect, not only with her team, but also the community at Warner University.”
As a former baseball and golf coach, Whit knows Madi has what it takes to be successful in college.
“She is going to have to keep working hard and stay humble,” Whit explained. “She will have to do all the things that got her to this point. She will have to stay ahead in classes and work really hard to play at that level on the court. Madi has a great work ethic and I think her best trait is being a great teammate. She is a natural leader, which sets her apart. She is always more concerned about her teammates than she is herself.”
Coach Shane Wirries has been able to watch Madi grow in the game of volleyball since the age of 8.
He said, “My daughter Jaime even coached her during high school after I transitioned out but it has been neat watching her grow. She is a wonderful kid, not just a good athlete, but an all-around great person. Always very coachable and a hard worker.”
Wirries is a proud Royal himself.
“I’m very proud of her going to Warner, that is where I went as well,” Wirries added. “My daughter Jenny considered going there too but they didn’t have her degree. Her and Madi have been together so long, it would have been neat to see them play together in college but it didn’t work out. They are in the same division so they will be able to play each other, so that will be cool. Madi is like an adopted daughter so we are very proud of her. It was easy to coach her because her dad is a coach. She always has a good attitude, which was instilled from her parents, you can tell.”
Wirries knows the next level will be tougher but knows Madi can handle it.
“Every level, the competition gets tighter and tighter and I’ve watched her adjust to that,” explained Wirries. “She will have to step up to the next challenge.”
Madi knows she has a lot of supporters in her corner.
“My biggest support, other than (Jesus) Christ, has been my family, coaches and friends,” added Madi. “They have all gotten me to where I am. I definitely had some loyal people behind my back that have help get me to today. I’m thankful for all the people that came.”
When it comes to leaving home, the Cornell family has mixed emotions.
“It is bittersweet, that is the best way to describe leaving for college,” said Madi. “I love the campus. I’m glad to have accomplished what I have in high school and I’ll be glad to have my diploma. To be considered a student athlete honor is mind blowing. I’m excited for the new chapter. I am obviously nervous to start a new life but I’m excited. It will be so nice to be close to home.”
“It is going to be awesome to have her close to home so we can go be a part of it and see some games,” added Whit. “It is bittersweet her leaving. I’m excited for her, but you never want your kids to leave. It is part of the process of them growing up and maturing so we are excited for her.”
“I’m not ready for her to leave,” Jenny Cornell said. “The good news is she is not very far away. We will be able to see her and go to games. We will be able to have that connection with her.”
Madi is hard at work getting ready for the next step in her journey.
“I’m getting ready by dorm shopping, playing on a club team, doing workouts and making sure I’m performing my best on and off the court,” Madi explained.