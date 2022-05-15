SEBRING — Saturday morning found the rhythmic thumps of a well-oiled machine filling the air of the Bernie Little Distributors warehouse on Scenic Highway.
Only this machine consisted of bean bags on boards tossed by intent players trying to make sure each bag dropped through the hole.
Highlands County’s first cornhole tournament actually started Friday night with the Florida State Women’s Singles at 3 p.m. followed by Juniors Singles, Seniors Singles, Intermediate Blind Draw, Competitive Blind Draw, and ending this evening with the Advanced Blind Draw.
Saturday morning saw the start of the Advanced Doubles competition, moving onto Competitive Singles, Intermediate Doubles, and Co-Ed.
Sunday closed down the event with Advanced Singles at 10 a.m., followed by Competitive Doubles and Intermediate Singles.
If you want to catch the action next time, make sure to come out when the competition returns, or better yet, sign up with the American Cornhole League — iplaycornhole.com — and start throwing.