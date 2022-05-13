SEBRING — If you like watching tournaments of throwing skill, Highlands County has you covered this weekend.
You can enjoy the American Cornhole League Championship, held at Bernie Little Distributors off Sebring Parkway and the Sebring Lacrosse College Showcase at the Highlands County Multi-Sports Complex. The cornhole tournament will bring in competitors from all over the United States. The lacrosse showcase will bring in college hopefuls from all over Florida.
Casey Hartt, lead marketing consultant for Highlands County Tourist Development Council/Visit Sebring, said the county nearly missed out on the cornhole tournament because it was hard to find a venue big enough to host it. Hartt said the plan was to host the event at South Florida State College, but the American Cornhole League serves beer at its functions, and that’s something SFSC could not serve at its facilities.
Fortunately, Bernie Little’s new facility on Scenic Highway, just north of Sebring Parkway, is nearing completion, could house the competition. Not only can they serve beer on premises, the facility will eventually store and distribute it, as well. The facility is planned to have a 10,000-square-foot event space that will include a beer garden and other amenities to help provide a celebration space for the community.
In addition, the working facility will have a fair amount of grass-field overflow parking.
Hartt said the site has indoor and outdoor space, but was told the tournament itself will likely take place inside the climate-controlled warehouse where the company, once moved in, will store pallets of beer and other beverages before shipping them out.
“Landing these two new events to our destination is part of our ongoing efforts with Airstream Ventures to attract more sports tourism, and more tourists, to the area,” Hartt said. “Having these tournaments here helps infuse dollars into our local economy during our tourism industry’s slower early summer season.”
The American Cornhole League promotes and develops the game as a sport for any age and any skill level. The organization establishes the rules and regulations to govern the sport around the world, creates and manages special events, advises on the expansion of outside competitions, develops cornhole equipment and educates others on how to position the sport for growth and success.
“We are so excited to partner with Visit Sebring and Airstream Ventures in bringing our State Championship to this part of Florida,” said Rob Chismark, American Cornhole League State Director. “We look forward to hosting hundreds of competitors from all over the country in order to crown our state champion.”
The ACL Championship actually starts today — Friday, May 13 — with the Florida State Women’s Singles kicking off the weekend at 3 p.m. followed by Juniors Singles, Seniors Singles, Intermediate Blind Draw, Competitive Blind Draw, and ending this evening with the Advanced Blind Draw.
Saturday’s cornhole competition will begin at 9 a.m. with Advanced Doubles, then moving onto Competitive Singles, Intermediate Doubles, and Co-Ed.
Sunday, May 15 will bring the event to a close with Advanced Singles starting at 10 a.m., followed by competitive doubles and ending with Intermediate Singles.
The lacrosse showcase will feature top male lacrosse athletes from all over Florida, with registration starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Highlands County Sports Complex for the two-day event.
“Lacrosse is the fastest growing team sport in the country, and we are excited to bring our college showcase event to Sebring,” said Tom West, Florida Prep Director.
Once registered, all prospects will go through two hours of skills development, and after a break, two hours of positional concepts with both National College Athletic Association and Men’s Collegiate Athletic Association coaches.
Parents will get to meet NCAA coaches in a classroom setting to learn about the recruiting process, including facts and myths, and how to get their son trained as the best lacrosse player he can be.
Then, starting at 9 a.m. Sunday, prospects will learn skills from the best NCAA coaches in the game, involving individual, group and team work for the rest of the day in front of and coached by NCAA coaches.
Similar events for women’s lacrosse are slated this summer on July 22-24 for high school lacrosse and Sept. 17-18 for prep-school lacrosse.
For details, visit www.iplaycornhole.com.