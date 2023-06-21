The American Cornhole League (ACL) held a three-day tournament at the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring starting last Friday and ending on Sunday that brought out over 250 competitors that ranged in the ages to as high as 90 and as young as 5 years old.
According to Josh Alford, current director for the ACL in Florida and has been running regionals for two years, the sport has tripled in participation during that time span.
“It is a game you can have a beer and play in the backyard and have fun with friends,” Alford said. “If you have a little competitive in you, that is the exciting factor and it is a game that pretty much anybody can do.”
“The whole motto of the ACL (American Cornhole League) is that ‘Anybody can play, anyone can win.’”
The results for each day start with the event name, the championship game score with the winner(s) placing first, the loser placing second and if available the individual or pairs that placed third for the event.
Friday, June 16
FL State Sit n Go #1: Amy Bubenheim/Nick Wilkerson 30 Brad Arnett/Karlis DiPaul 6; (3) Ryan Meyers/Tyler Rukab.
FL State Sit n Go #2: Will Atkinson/Patrick Hagerman 21 Tony Cinelli/Gary Sisson 16; (3) Melinda Hutchinson/Benny Mygrant.
FL State Sit n Go #3: Nicholas Andrews/Josh Dungan 21 Brad Arnett/Matt Ridley 5; (3) Chris Caudill/Alex Mata.
FL State Sit n Go #4: Alan Davis/Tom Riley 21 Ryan Meyers/Jason Grasshopper 16; (3) Jacob Thornton/Jose Martinez.
FL State Sit n Go #5: Griffin Johnson/William Marino 21 Cody Smith/Lucky Lloyd 8; (3) Rob Williams/Danny Brock.
FL State Sit n Go #6: Matthew Vaughn/Jaxton Grasshopper 21 Bailey Hires/Ashlie Fagen 3; (3) Chris Ehrman/Walker Vaughn.
FL State Competitive Blind Draw: Karlis Dipaul/Dominic Roppa 25 Ruben Wheeler/Aiden Urena 19; (3) Shawn McKlem/Stephen Presti.
FL State Open Blind Draw: Haseeb Habiban/Chris Kingsbury 23 Rosie Streker/Mike Ferreira 10; (3) Alex Rawls/Toni Sposato.
FL State Advanced Blind Draw: Chauncey Schwendeman/Will Atkinson 21 Jay King/Tyler Rukab 19; (3) Dustin Rorie/Geoff Allison.
FL State Intermediate Blind Draw: Craig Adamson/David Carr 22 Lisa McNeal/Rachel Streicher 12; (3) JaVar Hudgens/Teddy Svendsen.
FL State Junior Singles: Griffin Johnson 24 Hayse Grasshopper 9; (3) Rylee McCaig.
FL State Senior Singles: Haseeb Habiban 21 Jeff Brock 18; (3) Ricky Jernigan.
FL State Womens Singles: Rosie Streker 22 Lori Dool 13; (3) Samantha Finley.
FL State Intermediate Singles Bracket Championship: Richard McLaughlin 22 Kirk Dodd 7.
Saturday, June 17
FL State Advanced Singles — A Bracket: Austin Fishman 21 Brenden Brunson 14; (3) Scott Schultz.
FL State Open Singles: Fisher Hamilton 22 Alex Rawls 15; (3) Chris Kingsbury.
FL State Intermediate Doubles: Michael Norman/John Pendray 25 Kevin McIntyre/Teddy Svendsen 14; (3) Tim Green/Michael Syeinhauser.
FL State Competitive Doubles: Conner Browning/Tony Cinelli 21 Joey Miller/Gabe Clark 6; (3) Shawn McKlem/George Bubenheim.
FL State Mixed Doubles (CO-ED): Cheyenne Bubenheim/Alex Rawls 22 Alan Rawls/Lori Dool 9; (3) Miranda Coy/Zack “Shibby” Schibner.
FL State Advanced Singles — B Bracket: Dillon Traurig 22 Bama Bradford 14; (3) Caleb Bratz.
FL State Advanced Singles Bracket Championship: Dillon Traurig 22 Austin Fishman 9.
FL State Sit n Go #7: Brandon Alexander/Ashley Ward 21 Chris Fagen/Cody Smith 0; (3) Geoff Allison/Bryce Phillips.
FL State Sit n Go #8: Tim Moss/Erik Arista 21 Cameron Frehulfer/Nick Wilkerson 10; (3) Scott Mello Jr/Rob Williams.
FL State Sit n Go #9: Alan Rawls/Terry Kirby 21 Curtis Lorance/Joshua Cheney 14; (3) Wiley Hatchett/Tyler Leach.
Sunday, June 18
FL State Advanced Doubles: Nathan Brown/Logan Peterson 21 Dustin Rorie/Cody Smith 5; (3) Mason Gundry/Toni Sposato.
FL State Open Doubles: Cheyenne Bubenheim/Alex Rawls 21 Kyle Malon/Zack “Shibby” Schibner 16; (3) Rosie Streker/Samantha Finley.
FL State Sit n Go #10: Dalton McClem/David Petrowske Jr 21 Will Atkinson/Donovan Cinelli 4; (3) John Wilson/Jeff Bloomer.
FL State Sit n Go #11: Terry Kirby/Wiley Hatchett 22 Clayton Brower/Bryce Phillips 15; (3) Jay King/Josh Szymik.
FL State Intermediate Singles Bracket Championship: Richard McLaughlin 22 Kirk Dodd 7.
FL State Competitive Singles Bracket Championship: Easton Caballero 22 Shelley Gutowski 17.
FL State Intermediate Singles — Bracket A: Richard McLaughlin 21 Joseph Player 4; (3) Craig Adamson.
FL State Competitive Singles — Bracket A: Easton Caballero 21 Aidan Urena 10.
FL State Intermediate Singles — Bracket B: Kirk Dodd 23 River Wilson 19; (3) Alen Bass.
FL State Competitive Singles — Bracket B: Shelley Gutokwski 21 Norma Jenna 7; (3) Ryan Bedell.
Alford stated that the Alan Jay Arena was a great venue for this event and hoped to be back next year. For more information about the American Cornhole League (ACL) visit http://www.iplaycornhole.com.