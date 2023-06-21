The American Cornhole League (ACL) held a three-day tournament at the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring starting last Friday and ending on Sunday that brought out over 250 competitors that ranged in the ages to as high as 90 and as young as 5 years old.

According to Josh Alford, current director for the ACL in Florida and has been running regionals for two years, the sport has tripled in participation during that time span.

