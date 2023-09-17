A cutline under a picture on page B3 of the Saturday, Sept. 16, edition of the Highlands News-Sun incorrectly named the sponsor as Sam Blackman when it was actually Tim Blackman. We regret any confusion this may have caused.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A cutline under a picture on page B3 of the Saturday, Sept. 16, edition of the Highlands News-Sun incorrectly named the sponsor as Sam Blackman when it was actually Tim Blackman. We regret any confusion this may have caused.