AVON PARK – The chill left Panther Field, but not the swirling brisk breeze that often changed directions from blowing in from field to blowing out towards right played havoc on the outfielders for both teams as the South Florida State College Panthers hosted the Kalamazoo Community College (from Michigan) Cougars with the Cougars being the winner in this cat fight with a final score of 8-4 on Saturday.
After two scoreless innings to start the game, South Florida State College starter Dylan Kelley got rocked in the third inning giving up four hits to include a three-run homer and three walks that accounted for five runs total.
With one out, Kalamazoo’s Carter Smith singled and scores on a double down the left field line by Aaron Sexton. Sexton later scored on a double into left field by Cade Stanton to put the Cougars up 2-0.
Mitchell Begeman capped off the scoring with a three-run homerun over the right field fence to stretch the Cougars lead to 5-0.
The Panthers switched pitchers to start the fourth inning and for the next five innings, the Cougars bats were silenced by Blayne Huter. During the next five innings, the Panthers sliced and chipped at the Cougars lead to get to within one at the end of the eighth inning.
“Blayne Huter kept us around today, he really did,” said South Florida State College Coach Rick Hitt. “Blayne came in and kept us in the game and gave us a chance. He was effective and had control of more than one pitch and that is something you have to have to pitch in college.”
While Huter held the Cougars scoreless and hitless during his stint on the mound, the Panthers worked on getting back in the game.
In the fifth inning, Trey Fields scored on a double by Mike Bessell and Brian Perez made the score 5-2 scoring on an error.
During the seventh inning, Bessell led off with a double into centerfield and later scored on a sacrifice fly into centerfield by Deven Tedders that made the score 5-3.
The Panthers got to within one at 5-4 in the eighth inning after Perez hit a two out double and later scored on a single by Bessell.
The Panthers brought in a new pitcher for the ninth inning and the results were not favorable as the Cougars got two hits, a walk, a hit batter, an error that Kalamazoo converted into three runs to make the final score 8-4.
Hitt explained that despite Huter’s outstanding pitching performance, they took him out because his pitch count was getting high.
“He was out there for five innings and no matter how badly you want to win, you have to take care of your players,” added Hitt. “You could tell he was done, he started to fall behind in the pitch count, even so, the next guy that enters the game needs to continue the momentum.”
South Florida State College are on the road tonight to play the State College of Florida at 6 p.m.
“We obviously will have to play better than we have the last week,” stated Hitt. “We lost three of four games and we were outplayed in each one. That is just a fact and hopefully our guys embrace that and use that to improve on the things that we need to have the greatest success.”