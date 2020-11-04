SEBRING – A victim of the COVID-19 did not deter what was billed as an All-Star game between Team USA and Team Puerto Rico at the Sebring Sports Complex on October 31. One team contracted the disease and the other team backed out.
So what was originally going to be a fast pitch softball game got adjusted to a slow pitch pickup game in which Team USA prevailed against a rallying Team Puerto Rico team to win 8-6.
Carmelo Garcia, who organized the event, noted that the event did not happen as planned, but a good time was still had by all that attended and participated.
Also playing was former baseball player Wil Nieves, who spent 20 years in the minors and parts of 12 years in the majors playing for the San Diego Padres, New York Yankees, Washinton Nationals, Milwaukee Brewers, Toronto Blue Jays, Colorado Rockies, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Philadelphia Phillies.
Nieves noted that he met Carmelo Garcia a few years ago about the All American International Sports League (AAISL) a few years ago which is an organization trying to allow kids to play sports for free.
“Anything to help the kids” said Nieves. “Right now there is a lot of talent out there, but there is not a lot of resources, if we can set up something so the kids can play, those kids will appreciate the game even more, they play hard because they are given the opportunity to play. So hopefully he (Garcia) can make that happen.”
Trophies were given out to the teams and Garcia handed out plaques to Nieves for his appearance and playing in the game as well as to Bob and Krista Ford, who have helped tirelessly the past several years with AAISL.
They were recognized for their generous contributions to the AAISL efforts in Keeping Our Kids Safe and healthy and being role models in their communities. For changing lives and making dreams come true today for all children and teens and making their futures brighter and safer.