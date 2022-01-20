LAKE PLACID — The regular season came to a rough ending for the Green Dragons. Lake Placid fell 4-0 in a season finale rematch with the LaBelle Cowboys Friday night. The Green Dragons finished the regular season with a record of 7-4-2 with a bumpy 0-2-1 in the final three contests.
After a 5-0 win over cross-county rival Sebring on Dec. 17, the Green Dragons fell 9-1 to DeSoto County three days later then drew with Bartow 0-0 during the team’s first game back from break on Jan. 11. Then the second loss to the Cowboys on Friday.
“You always want to end the season on a positive note,” Lake Placid Coach Alix Jolicoeur said. “When you end it with a loss, that could affect the players but I think, mentally, players are much stronger than that so they’ll shake it off.”
LaBelle grabbed a nice lead in the first half. After the teams trading possession for the first five minutes, Eliazar Palacios made a fabulous save in a one-on-one opportunity as he dove to his left and stopped a LaBelle shot in its tracks.
One minute later, LaBelle acquired possession from a booming kick from the back line into the Lake Placid half. A speedy Cowboys forward sprinted into the box and fired a bullet into the top right portion of the net just out of Palacios’s reach for a 1-0 lead.
Lake Placid did have some opportunities a little over 10 minutes later but failed to convert any equalizers. With 20:22 on the first half clock, Edvin Reyes and Fernando Hernandez got some two-man action going. A through-ball by Reyes in the box went just a little too far and it prevented any chance of Hernandez scoring as the Cowboys’ goalkeeper smothered it.
One minute later, another long pass and a sprint to the immediate right of the goal, gave the LaBelle attack a chance. The shooter tucked the ball into the far side of the net and gave the Cowboys a 2-0 lead. Then a foul on that same attacker in the box three minutes later set up a penalty kick for LaBelle. Palacios was beaten again for the third time in the half as the shot scooted past his right side.
Jolicoeur said his team and back-line are still working on the squad’s defense. Their youth led to some mistakes in that aspect.
“When you make mistakes and then the other team capitalizes on it, the outcome is never positive,” he said.
The Green Dragons couldn’t muster any offense in the second half to mount any kind of comeback but it did do better to prevent all but one scoring effort in those final 40 minutes. Even with trying a new formation, a deep hole also probably demoralized the offensive attack.
“Defensively, we played a little bit better in the second half,” Jolicoeur said. “We kept them to just one goal, but it’s not enough though if we don’t put any in the back of the net.”
The loss sent out a group of seniors on a sour note to end the regular season. Senior and captain Etiel Palacios had a moment with Jolicoeur post-game to help re-center and focus him on helping the team.
Luckily, the Green Dragons have plenty of time before the district tournament begins. The first round isn’t until Jan. 27. Although they likely won’t have to play in that first round seeing as they’re one of the highest seeded teams in the district.
That gives Lake Placid time to watch film, pick out its deficiencies and look to correct them. Preventing mistakes is something Jolicoeur thinks is pivotal to any kind of postseason run.
“We need to start shooting a little bit more, and we need to start getting the ball back in the net,” he said. “We need to make sure we don’t make those little silly mistakes and so forth. I think once we tighten up on those little areas, we should be good.”