LAKE PLACID- The Lake Placid Green Dragons girls soccer team fought hard against the LaBelle Cowgirls on Tuesday night. The Green Dragons gave it their all but LaBelle came out on top with a final score of 2-1. This loss drops Lake Placid’s record to 2-3.
“We came out strong,” said Lake Placid Coach Lindsey McCabe. “We were up one to nothing at the end of the first half. The girls were playing tough. LaBelle is always a great team to play. It is always a close game between us. It did hurt us when one of our forwards, Zuliemia Barajas, got hurt tonight. Even with her being out, we do have great girls on the bench able to sub in for her.”
At the beginning of the first half, Zuliemia Barajas, was injured and was unfortunately unable return to action. That did not stop the Green Dragons from playing to the best of their ability.
The Green Dragons keeper, Yeslyn Matute, made a total of five saves on the night. Lake Placid’s Ana Cortes charged down the right side of the field and rocketed the ball past LaBelle’s keeper putting Lake Placid in a 1-0 lead and Morgan Miller assisted. The Green Dragons held off the Cowgirls and ended the first half, 1-0.
The Cowgirls rallied past Lake Placid in the second half. LaBelle’s Reese Oliver and Karla Gil each made a goal to claim a 2-1 lead over the Green Dragons. Lake Placid’s Cortes tried to score again but the ball went far left and out of play. The Cowgirls went on to win 2-1.
“Our goalie, Yeslyn Matute, did stand out tonight,” added McCabe. “This is her first year on varsity and with a couple of games under her belt, she did really well. Emily Tunning and Jasmine Vargas definitely controlled the center for us. Sayra Cortes did well holding the back line.”
The Lake Placid Green Dragons will travel to Moore Haven to take on the Terriers on Friday. The Lady Dragons will take on their long time rivals, the Sebring Blue Streaks, on Monday in Sebring starting at 7 p.m.
“With this being our second game of the week and having another one later this week, it is tiring the girls a little bit,” McCabe stated. “We are going to practice some shooting before the next game and come out better than ever.”