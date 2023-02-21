A few years ago, my daughter talked me into buying her a couple of blue lobsters, which I soon realized were simply blue crayfish. They were definitely blue, and most definitely not lobsters. They were crayfish, or more commonly known as crawdads.
I was pretty familiar with crawfish from way back when I was a kid and we used to find them hiding under rocks along the riverbed. Occasionally we used them for fishing bait and caught some really big smallmouth bass. But I had never seen a blue one. Apparently, they come in other colors like red and orange.
But I was a little unsure about keeping them in an aquarium.
Their two large claws are a bit intimidating, and they are super-fast swimmers in the water. I was afraid they might use those big pincers to catch some of my tropical fish.
We added them to a large community tank, and they wasted no time in digging into the gravel, under a couple of rocks, to make a small cave, their future home. Each finding an area that I assume would then be considered their personal territory.
Watching them closely, I never witnessed them attacking or eating any fish, although I did see one eating a dead fish that had died overnight. They appeared to be relatively harmless in the tank, and an interesting new addition to watch.
A few months went by and one morning my daughter came in to tell me they had babies, and that all the babies looked just as blue as their parents. Sure enough, there were dozens of one-inch blue crayfish crawling around the tank.
I still have those two, original blue lobsters, and another six or seven in various tanks. They’ve continued to mate a couple of times since then.
They normally mate in the spring and do not reach puberty until the age of 5 to 8 years old. The female holds hundreds of eggs under her long swimmerets, which is an appendage on the female crawfish adapted for swimming and carrying eggs. The eggs hatch in 2-20 weeks and have the same structure as an adult crawfish.
The number of eggs varies with the size of the female, with large crayfish laying as many as 650 eggs at a time.
Whether or not your crayfish eggs can survive without their mother’s care depends on how far they had developed when you removed them from her. As for most large crustaceans, female crayfish hold on to their developing eggs on the underside of the abdomen.
The baby crayfish can be fed blanched cabbage leaves or lettuce leaves, and also consume detritus in the tank. As the crayfish grow, the larger ones should be removed from the tank as they will feed voraciously on the smaller crayfish.
Crayfish usually take between three and 12 months to grow from craylings into sexually mature adults. In their natural habitat, they typically breed in the fall and, sometimes, in the spring as well, yielding between one and three spawns per year.
I remember not too long after we got the crayfish, my daughter told me one of them had died. When I went out to look at the remains, I realized it hadn’t died, it had simply molted.
Under good conditions, crayfish usually molt every 15-25 days. However, this time frame depends on the crayfish’s size, as larger ones take longer (30-40 days) than smaller ones (7-10 days).
Generally, it usually takes crayfish 24 to 48 hours to molt completely. Even though the process requires some time, they only take a minute or two to get rid of their old hard shell.
If conditions are suitable, crayfish will continuously molt throughout their lives. This is how they grow and change shape to adapt to different environments.
The process of shedding old skin and growing new one is called the rejuvenation process. It begins when the fish develops a hard shell, which it will eventually shed. The old shell splits open and falls off when the new skin underneath is fully developed.
When crayfish shed their outer shell, they become more vulnerable but are also able to grow larger. The process of forming a new calcium-rich shell happens quickly.
Water temperatures and Ph levels are not critically important in raising crayfish. They are very tolerant and will accept almost any condition aquarium fish are comfortable in.
Crayfish are a great addition to the community tank and can quickly become one of your favorites.
Don Norton, is an aquarium hobbyist who raises a wide variety of tropical fish. He currently has about 30 aquariums, ranging in size from 5 gallons to 150 gallons. He has been an aquarist for the last 55 years, raising over 150 different varieties of fish. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife, Lexie.