A few years ago, my daughter talked me into buying her a couple of blue lobsters, which I soon realized were simply blue crayfish. They were definitely blue, and most definitely not lobsters. They were crayfish, or more commonly known as crawdads.

I was pretty familiar with crawfish from way back when I was a kid and we used to find them hiding under rocks along the riverbed. Occasionally we used them for fishing bait and caught some really big smallmouth bass. But I had never seen a blue one. Apparently, they come in other colors like red and orange.

