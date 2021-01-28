SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks fell short on Tuesday night against the Tampa Catholic Crusaders in a game that was much closer than the 71-59 final scores indicates and much closer than it probably should have been if you go by Maxprep rankings as the Blue Streaks show they are better than their 8-9 record.
The game started as though the Crusaders were the dominate team, posting the first nine points of the game and it took nearly three minutes for the Blue Streaks to post their first points of the game, a basket by Taivion Coston.
That started a seven point run for the Blue Streaks as they narrowed the Crusaders lead to two at 9-7. By the end of the first quarter, the Crusaders expanded their lead back to six points at 18-12.
Baskets by Ryan Brown, Marshall O’Hern and Coston to start the second quarter sparked an 8-2 run that gave the Blue Streaks their first lead of the game 21-20 with 5:25 left in the half, which would start a procession of lead changes that would last through the game.
Tampa Catholic scored five to retake the lead 25-21 and Sebring answered behind two baskets by Emmitt Beck and one each by Brown and O’Hern for eight straight point to give the Blue Streaks their biggest lead of the game at four points, 29-25.
Sebring held on to a 29-27 lead going into halftime.
The third quarter had ten lead changes as Tampa Catholic forged ahead to start the second half on a 3-pointer by Karter Knox. Sebring responded with baskets by Beck and Brown to bounce back on top 33-30.
The Crusaders went on a 7-2 run, four points by Derrick Mitchell, sliding past the Blue Streaks 38-35 before Beck and O’Hern both scored as Sebring reclaimed the lead 39-38.
The two teams swapped the next six baskets as the lead changed six more times as Sebring still maintained a one point advantage at the end of the third, 45-44.
That trend continued to start the fourth quarter as Tampa Catholic’s Roderick Watson-Perry and Sebring’s O’Hern swapped a pair of baskets as the lead changed four times with Sebring leading 49-48.
The Blue Streaks broke the cycle to extend their lead to three, 51-48, then gave up four points to fall behind 52-51.
With 4:33 left in the game, O’Hern gave Sebring what would be their last lead of the game at 53-52. Tampa Catholic went on a 13-2 run over the next three minutes as every shot by Sebring missed their mark or rimmed out, to include 3-pointers and layups. Sebring’s two points during that span came from going 2 for 4 from the line as they fell behind 65-55.
Will Dessources broke the dry spell with a basket for Sebring with 1:22 left and added another with less than 30 seconds left in the game as the Crusaders survived a tough Sebring challenge with a 71-59 win.
Watson-Pearcey led the Crusaders with 20 points with Mitchell scoring 16.
O’Hern led the Blue Streaks with 17 points and Beck scored 14. Dessources and Brown also reached double digits with 11 and 10 points respectively.
Sebring travels to Frostproof tonight and plays again at home on Friday hosting the McKeel Academy Wildcats.