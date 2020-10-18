SEFFNER — It was a rough night on the gridiron for the Avon Park Red Devils as the Seffner Christian Academy Crusaders dominated, defeating Avon Park 42-0. This loss drops the Red Devils’ record to 2-3 and gives Seffner their second win of the season with a record of 2-4.
“Definitely not the outcome we wanted,” said Avon Park Coach Lee Albritton. “The Red Devils beat ourselves a lot. Seffner is a good football team and you can’t make that many mistakes against a good football team like that. Too many turnovers, we would get a drive going and have a turnover, get a drive going and get a penalty and it disrupts the flow. We have to get better at that.”
In the first quarter the Crusaders jumped into an early 7-0 lead and continued to build in the second. Seffner passed downfield to Justis Crutcher who ran the ball 30 yards for a touchdown. The Crusaders tried for the extra-point, but it was blocked by the quick actions of Avon Park’s Ja’marion Davis, keeping the score 13-0.
Avon Park handed the ball of several times to Nick Rowe but were unable to reach the end zone and ended up punting. The Crusaders’ Isaiah Reed returned the ball 40 yards for a touchdown. Seffner faked the extra point and ran the ball in for a two-point conversion expanding their lead to 21-0 with 5:47 left in the first half.
Avon Park was led by freshman, Rowe, who ran the ball 125 yard on 20 carries.
“I feel like we could do better,” Rowe said. “I feel like I did well. I think our team is good but we have to get better. My personal goal is play D1 whether that is in football or baseball, it is whatever God gives me. It is up to God. Our team goal is to do our best, come together as a group and win more games.”
On the Red Devils’ next drive, quarterback Kevin Young went for a pass that was intercepted by Seffner’s Joseph Bryant. Bryant ran the ball 30 yards for a touchdown and the extra-point was good furthering the Crusaders’ lead to 28-0.
The Crusaders added two additional touchdowns in the third quarter. The Red Devils fumbled on their own 39 yard line and Seffner’s Gerrald Morris scooped up the ball. Morris ran the ball in for a touchdown furthering the Crusaders’ lead to an overwhelming 35-0.
Before the end of the third quarter Seffner struck again. The Crusaders went for a pass to Herman James but Avon Park’s Kemmeth Butler nearly intercepted and tipped the ball into the arms of James who ran it in for another Crusader touchdown for a final score of 42-0.
“We have a few mental mistakes and untimely things,” added Albritton. “They had a great mentality coming into the game and kept fighting but it is little things. Nick Rowe had a great night and ran the ball hard. Ja’marion Davis had a good game at corner. The offensive line did well tonight. Their willingness to not quit was good to see and I was proud of the way they played in the second half. We are going to challenge them mentally this week and get them ready for a good Lemon Bay team.”
The Avon Park Red Devils will have home field advantage when they take their turn going head-to-head with the Lemon Bay Manta Rays Friday night.
Lemon Bay 42, Lake Placid 0
The Lake Placid Green Dragons ran into a steamroller Friday night, as the Lemon Bay Manta Rays scored 35 first-half points on their way to 42-0 victory in Class 4A football. The two teams will meet again in four weeks in the first round of the state playoffs.
The Manta Rays scored first on a 22-yard TD run by Jacob Sekach and he later added a 68-yard scoring run, as Lemon Bay was able to get the running clock for the second half.
Javarie White led the Green Dragons with 58 rushing yards on 12 carries and Leshawn LeGree added 26 yards on five carries. Travion Taylor and Ian Dominguez both were credited with 4.5 tackles in the game.
The only score in the second half came on a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown.
After playing their last three games on the road, the Green Dragons will be home on Friday, as they host Neumann. Game time is 7 p.m.