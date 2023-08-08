Cuban cichlid

If you are looking for a large species of tropical fish, the Cuban cichlid would be an excellent choice. Just be prepared in raising them because they are extremely aggressive and will need a very large tank once they’ve grown.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Cuban cichlid comes from the scientific family name Nandopsis and is found in Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Barbados. These large, aggressive and territorial fish are among the hardest cichlids to take care of, making them fit for only very experienced fish keepers.

I have raised Cuban cichlids before and I found them to be extremely territorial, requiring plenty of aquarium space, and not particularly easy to get along with. As they grew, it became apparent that I did not have the space they required.

