The Cuban cichlid comes from the scientific family name Nandopsis and is found in Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Barbados. These large, aggressive and territorial fish are among the hardest cichlids to take care of, making them fit for only very experienced fish keepers.
I have raised Cuban cichlids before and I found them to be extremely territorial, requiring plenty of aquarium space, and not particularly easy to get along with. As they grew, it became apparent that I did not have the space they required.
They are generally white with black and grey stripes, and they closely resemble a Jaguar Cichlid in body shape. There is also a hybrid species known as the super red Cuban cichlid. They were made by breeding a female Blood Red Parrot with a male Cuban.
In spite of their aggressive nature, the Cuban cichlid is a beautiful fish with its fins often reflecting a yellow or green tint. The colors become much more intense and are often bordered in red during mating.
Similar to most cichlids, they prefer a pH of 7.0 to 8.0 and water temperatures ranging from 76 to 86 degrees F.
They are also carnivores, dependent on plenty of protein. Meaty food items like fresh worms, insects, shrimp and small fish are preferred over flake food or pellets. I fed mine black worms and bloodworms, as well as frozen shrimp until they became large enough to eat redworms and small fish.
Cuban cichlids grow fast, often competing against one another for control of the tank.
Tank mates include many of the more aggressive cichlids like the Green Texas cichlid, Jack Dempsey cichlid and Yellow Jacket cichlid. Green Terrors and Firemouths are also an excellent choice, and they will survive until the Cubans grow larger when they’ll have to be removed. I raised mine with a number of other aggressive cichlids, including Oscars, but eventually found that the best tank mates for the Cuban cichlids are other Cubans.
Tank size is dependent on the size of the Cuban cichlids. If you are just starting off with some small, 1-1 ½” fish, a 55-gallon aquarium with plenty of rocks and wood and a sandy, small gravel substrate will be all they need. Once they reach six to seven inches, a larger tank, a 75- or a 100-gallon will provide them with the space they need to grow. As they mature into adults, reaching 10-12 inches in length, nothing less than a 125–150-gallon tank will be needed.
If you choose to breed these beautiful fish, it could not be easier. Although they are hard to differentiate between males and females, start with five to six small one- to two-inch Cubans and raise them together. As they grow and become sexually mature, pairs will form and become territorial as they determine an adequate breeding area.
If you are looking for a large species of tropical fish, the Cuban cichlid would be an excellent choice. Just be prepared in raising them because they are extremely aggressive and will need a very large tank once they’ve grown.
Don Norton, is an aquarium hobbyist who raises a wide variety of tropical fish. He currently has about thirty aquariums, ranging in size from five gallons to 150 gallons. He has been an aquarist for the last 55 years, raising over 150 different varieties of fish.