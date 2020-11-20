SEBRING – The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Ridge Chapter 49 held their 2nd Annual Veterans Golf Tournament at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club last Saturday. It was a cool, crisp morning with a slight breeze as 218 golfer descended on Sun ‘N Lake for a fundraising event that used both Turtle Run and Deer Run courses.
DAV is now 100 years old with over 1 million life members. It is not a fraternal organization but a service organization.
“The solo purpose of this tournament is to raise money to buy a new van to transport Veterans,” said DAV Commander Marco Espinosa. “The van we have has a lot of miles on it and needs a lot of work so it is just time to replace it. Andy (Kesling) does a really good job getting golfers to the tournaments. We have 30 sponsors who bought hole signs. Berkshire Hathaway Reality purchased 21 signs and without them I don’t know what we would have done. Pat Dell stepped up and got other realtors to help us.”
In Flight 1 the foursome of Terri Hemings, Ricky Weppler, Mark Ellis and Cliff Klein placed first with 59 strokes. The team of Zane Chappy, Brian Bressette, Don Waller and Brandon McNees came in close second with 60.
Flight 2 was extremely close with the squad of Mike Bloss, Jim Perkins, Jim Kelleher and Ron Gagnon finishing in first with 59. After matching cards the group of John Dean, Sonny Clay, Keith Albritton and Drew Wilson claimed second with 60.
Bobby Thompson, James McConchie, Chris Johnson and Mike Bruner came out on top in Fight 3 with 60. Just one stroke behind was the foursome of John Padgett, Hugh Crosslin, Billy Childers and Mark Hester with 61.
In Flight 4 Vincent Love, Boots Callahan, Johnny McEachern and Jimmy Black claimed first with 62. The team of Judy Granger, Nancy Price, Joan Denstorff and Patty Johnson were hot on their heels with 63.
One stroke separated the top top two teams in Flight 5. The squad of Steve Williams, Rhett Williams, Johnny Leroux, Kelly Williams narrowly defeated the foursome of Efrain Corona, Alberto Girardi, Andy Smith and Jason Neal with scores of 63 and 64 respectively.
First place in Flight 6 went to the team of John Harrison, Bill Schmidts, Doris Harrison and Annette Schmits who had 68 strokes. In second place was the group of Jerry Wannamaker, Skye Wannamaker, Craig Herrick and Sherry Herrick with 70.
In the closest-to-the-pin contests the winners were Andy Smith on hole No. 6 on Turtle Run with 6-feet-2 inches, on hole No. 15 of Turtle Run, Sue Shaw was closest with 4-feet-5 inches, on Deer Run hole No. 8 Tom Sanders was closest with 4-feet-1 inch and Gary Lah was closest to the pin on Hole No. 18 of Deer Run with 3-feet-3 inches.
The local agent sponsors: Beverly Clark, Carlene Clark, Catherine Costa, Dawn Dell, Pat Dell, Susan Farley, Helen Ferry, Tiffany Hare, Michele Klawitter, Christine Lopez, Melissa Messana, Joseph Picior, Sara Pipal, Rona Port, Kim Reed, Lisa Roberts, Marilyn Stokes, Lisa Terrell, Prudence Thayer-Klaene, Jeanne Warner and Denise Woodhull.