The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last five days of December gives anglers a strong full moon, which occurs Tuesday night and a traditional winter weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will find success fishing during the late morning to early afternoon hours over the next four to five days.
The full moon becomes full Tuesday night and Wednesday the moon moves into the solar energy path toward earth. For this reason the ‘interference rate’ of solar energy will be at a high percentage for the month during Wednesday’s midday hours. The feed rating will top-out at a 7-8 rating both days.
The weather forecast predicts cloudless nights which means the bright shining full moon will cause some fish to feed, which means less feeding fish twelve hours later. Never the less, the full moon will cause fish to feed in large numbers during the overhead and underfoot lunar periods for two to three hours.
The wind forecast is a typical one; with daily high speeds in the ten to twelve mph range from the north. Tuesday the winds increase to thirteen to fifteen mph out of the northeast. Wednesday a strong east wind will prevail and Thursday a twenty mph south wind will make fishing challenging.
Water temperatures are in the lower sixty degree range currently but will be climbing daily a few degrees until the second half of this week when a mild cold front arrives. Fish have been starting to feed when water temperatures climb into the mid sixty degree range. Tuesday and Wednesday water temps in the sixty-seven degree range for a high will occur during the prime fishing period.
Best Fishing Days: Monday through Wednesday exceptionally good fishing will be produced by a strong full moon. The full moon will be shining bright which always means the midday feeding activity will be slightly less in numbers and duration.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 10:50 a.m. and solar noon at 12:28 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4-5 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and increases to a 7-rating Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 3:49 p.m. and the sunset at 5:40 p.m. producing a feed rating of 3-4 from 3-6 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and improves to a 4-rating Monday through Wednesday.
The second minor period occurs when the moonset occurs at 4:57 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:15 a.m. producing a feed rating of 3-4 from 5-8 a.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and improves to a 4-rating Tuesday and Wednesday.
Prime Monthly Periods: December 27-January 2 full moon, 10-16 new moon, 25-February 1 full moon, 8-14 new moon, 24-March 2 full moon, 10-16 new moon, 25-31 full moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.50 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three gates open 7 inches, flowing a combined total of 750 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50' and the low level 38.50'.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources.
