SEBRING — Judith and David Reed are an anomaly who have crushed records while on the way to a healthier life. While most people in their 70s are enjoy a round of golf, a nice game of shuffleboard or hit the pickleball courts, the Reeds are spending their spare time hitting the weights at local gyms.
Judith began lifting weights because she was diagnosed with osteoporosis and instead of taking medication she was determined to find another way to fix her bone density problem. Judith’s doctors recommended weight training and under the guidance of her husband, David, she hit the gym. After several months of training a friend suggest entering contests and Judith gave it a try. Judith competes in the World Powerlifting Congress (WPC) and is now No. 1 in the world in the Master 70-74 division.
The Reeds recently traveled to Chicago to compete in the World Powerlifting Congress World Championships. Judith placed first in the women’s Masters 70-74, 148.5-pound weight division where she benched 128 pounds and deadlifted 242.5 pounds breaking the world records in both.
“It was incredible especially with COVID,” said Judith Reed. “It was an awesome experience and the people were so nice. I had been working hard and struggling with the bench press. I set a new world record in the bench at 128 pounds and it was really exciting. The previous world record was 126.5 pounds. It was really overwhelming when everyone wanted pictures with me.”
Judith was also honored with being selected for the Best Lifter Award.
“Judith not only did she set her own record, she made a new record, she beat all the women in the 40 and over class,” said David Reed. “She won the Best Lifter Award. More than the records it is her attitude. She is 73 and is getting better, her bone density is getting better and her strength is getting better. The muscle mass helps protects the bones, we don’t want it too look gaudy but enough to protect her bones.”
One of Judith’s friends recommended that she check out her World Ranking. When they pulled up the rankings, in the No. 1 position in the world it read “Judith Reed” for push-pull 70-74 at 148 pounds all federations. Judith has the No. 1 ranking in the world by an astounding 20 pounds. Judith did a bench of 126.7 pounds and deadlift of 259 for a total of 385.8. The second place competitors total is 363.7 pounds putting Judith 21.8 pounds ahead of the competition.
“My husband has been my best backer and trainer,” added Judith. “If it were not for him I would not be where I am today. He is my motivation and I really appreciate him.”
David is also a World Record holder after knocking on deaths door just over two years ago.
“It was a great experience for me because it has only been two-and-a-half years since I almost died,” said David. “I had to start over basically but finally at this meet I set my new record after the surgery. I still have a ways to go to get back to where I was before surgery but it made me feel good to set a record. The amazing thing for me is that I was within hours of my heart not making it but AdventHealth, Dr. Bhandare and God saved me.”
David set the record by an unbelievable 70 pounds, the original record was 308 pounds in the 242 weight class but David shattered that record by deadlifting 385 pounds.
The Reeds want to encourage women to start working out to help with their bone density and health.
“It doesn’t have to be weightlifting, you can just go for a walk, do little things around the house to better your bone density,” said Judith. “You don’t necessarily have to join a gym, just start moving. Anyone that wants to learn how to improve bone density through working out can just YouTube it and there are so many videos for at home workouts. It only takes two years of working out a little bit and regular exercise to get your bone density back to normal. It is not like it is unattainable. With moderate exercise you can get back to normal in a short amount of time without taking medications.”
“We find a lot of our workouts on YouTube,” said David. “There are so many different workouts you can try on there and they are free. You can exercises while watching television or doing anything. Exercising keeps you flexible, it will help with mobility, agility and muscle mass. Exercise will also help with the immune system. Our niece who is a nurse at a hospital in the Covid section said the number 1 problem is lack of exercise. 90 percent of the people who come in sick is because there is no immune system. Your immune system gets protected through foods and exercise more than anything. The immune system is very important.”
The Reeds are very thankful for their coach Brian Schwab at Orlando Barbell and their sponsors.
“Brian is our backbone, he is kind, caring, he is firm and we want to thank him,” added David. “When he tells Judith she can do something, she believes it. He has been great to us. We also want to thank McPhail Auto and Dr. Eddie Oxer at Sunshine Family Dentist for being our sponsors.”
David and Judith Reed are currently preparing for their next competition that will take place in May.