Going to college doesn’t mean leaving the state, county or even your hometown and that is the case for Sebring’s Jewelissa Delgado. She gets to stay close to home while she plays softball for the South Florida State College Panthers.

According to MaxPreps, Jewelissa accumulated 22 hits, 17 runs, nine RBIs and had .400 batting average her senior year as a Blue Streak. Her fielding percentage was .833 and she made 14 putouts.

