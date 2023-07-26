Going to college doesn’t mean leaving the state, county or even your hometown and that is the case for Sebring’s Jewelissa Delgado. She gets to stay close to home while she plays softball for the South Florida State College Panthers.
According to MaxPreps, Jewelissa accumulated 22 hits, 17 runs, nine RBIs and had .400 batting average her senior year as a Blue Streak. Her fielding percentage was .833 and she made 14 putouts.
“This means everything to me knowing that everyone supports me in the next chapter of my life and I’m so happy everyone is here,” Jewelissa said. “I had a few schools checking me out but I honestly wanted to stay in town and South Florida has a great nursing program.”
Jewelissa explained how the campus tour went. “I went on a campus tour and it just felt like home. It is only 10 minutes from my house and Coach (Carlos Falla) made me feel at home there. The coach is amazing, he gets a long with the girls and he made me feel like part of the family.”
“I’m extremely proud because she worked really hard,” Coach Hector Perez said. “She was a hardworker from day one but the last couple seasons she has turned it up a notch. I’m so proud of her. I had her all four years of high school and she is actually my first one to make it all the way through and on to the next level. It means a lot. I try not to get choked up because she came in here with a baby face and has grown into a young woman who is about to further her career. It is emotional but it is part of the game. I knew this coming in that every four years I’m going to have to let someone go. She has a great heart, she is a realistic and down to earth person. Her work ethic goes above and beyond but her heart and consideration for others is what makes her a real special standout to me. She has proven it time and time again. She is loyal.”
Her versatility is what stood out to SFSC Coach Carlos Falla.
“She is extremely versatile,” Falla said. “I watched her play at Sebring High School and with travel ball teams. She can pitch, she can play first, she can play shortstop, she is outfield, she runs well, she can hit with power, she can hit for average. She is just a versatile all-around ball player. She has a different spark so it will be entertaining with her. We are going to work more with her pitching too because she has that ability. I don’t know if she has put the work in yet but I think if we can work with her the next two years, she could be a pitcher or first baseman and multiple position player for the next college after us. I think it will make it easier to find a home after two years with us.”
When it comes to support, Jewelissa doesn’t need to worry. She has a lot of people in her corner but no one stood out to her like her mom.
“My mom has been my biggest support. Without her, this wouldn’t have happened,” Jewelissa explained. “She has spent so much money on uniforms and equipment. She has done everything for me. She has been there through thick and thin. Even if we were having troubles financially, she would find a way. She always had a backup plan to make sure I made it to my tournaments.”
Jewelissa’s mom is ecstatic for all of Jewelissa’s accomplishment.
“I’m very excited we made it to this point,” said Janet Andrews, mother. “We’ve had a lot of bumps in the road but I’m glad we made it. She has been with me since the beginning and we made it through a lot. She is just understandable, smart, beautiful and just knows where we come from and doesn’t forget about it. She doesn’t give me a hard time at all. I’ve always worked her and pushed her. I told her I wouldn’t have it any other way. She listened, she has the high school diploma so I told her ‘College is all on you, that is your future and I did what I had to do.’ Once she got her high school diploma, I feel like I made my accomplishment.”
Andrews, Perez and Falla know Jewelissa has what it takes to be successful at the next level.
“She will have to show up and be on time,” explained Andrews. “That is her future so she will have to do it the right way. It is awesome she is staying close. She isn’t ready to go off on her own just yet. Kids think because they are 18, they are grown but they are not. She still needs me close by.”
Perez says Jewelissa just has to stay the course and she will do great in the future.
“She just needs to keep doing what she is doing,” Perez said. “She is going to be just fine. She is a great athlete with a lot of speed and strength. She is coachable and if she keeps doing what she is doing she will do just fine. She is going to be very hard to replace, she is versatile and I could use her anywhere. She is going to be tough to replace not only as a player but as a person.”
Falla knows Jewlissa and all the new Panthers will need to make an adjustment to the speed of the game.
“For us, the speed of the game is the biggest difference between high school and college ball,” explained Falla. “Everybody runs well, everyone is 1-2-3 hitter in a college line up. It isn’t just the top four in the lineup, it’s the whole lineup and that everyone will be able to put the ball in play. She will have to maintain her focus for all seven inning and for us it is double headers. You get a 15-minute break and then you have another game and they are not used to doing that so that is the biggest thing. The speed of the game will be different with pitching being between 58-63 miles per hour. Pitchers locate their pitches and move the ball around a lot. It is an adjustment.”
As she prepares for college, Jewelissa has mixed emotions.
“I’m excited and nervous about going to college. I’ve been told that it will be hard, that I have to be consistent and disciplined. I’m getting ready for softball by going to the gym and practicing a lot.”
“I would like to thank my mom, coach Hector (Perez), coach Javier (Del Sol) and the girls that came to support me,” Jewelissa added.