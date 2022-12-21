SEBRING — Blue Streak runner Jacob Delong signed his national letter of intent to extend his academic and athletic career at Southeastern University Tuesday afternoon. He’ll head to Lakeland as part of the Fire’s cross country and track and field teams.
“It’s huge,” Delong said. “Training for four years, I feel like I’ve worked so hard for this moment. So, the fact that I’m really getting the opportunity to finally sign and all my work is finally showing off – it makes me really happy.”
Delong considered Southeastern, Montreat College in North Carolina and Emmanuel College in Georgia before choosing the Fire. Two big factors for him were proximity to home and academic offerings. Southeastern provided both. Delong plans to enroll in the criminal justice/psychology program. He’ll also look to join the ROTC program due to his interest in enlisting in the military.
His grandmother, Sheri Murphy, said it didn’t matter where he went she’d be there to support him. Even going as far as to say “if he wanted to go to Timbuktu, I would have followed him and went up to watch the race.”
She told Delong he has to make his own way now when he was weighing the options. But she remembers when he decided on the Fire. It was right after visiting Southeastern University.
“We were sitting on the bench and he looked at me, and said ‘No, this is where I’m going.’ And I’m like, ‘If that’s your decision, I’m 100% with you,’” she said.
According to Sebring cross country coach Leo Ayala, Delong was the undisputed No. 1 runner for the boys team.
He adds to the handful of runners Ayala sent to college during his time at Sebring. But Delong’s come a long way from where he started out. The senior finished in the top 10 at several meets this year including a first place finish at the Frostproof Invitational in September. Not to mention setting a personal record of 16:13.0 at the 3A-District 6 meet for one of the fastest Sebring times in the last 20 years.
Delong said he realized he could get a scholarship during the previous track and field season and during the offseason. A heavy training regimen resulted in significant jumps in his times. That’s when he and his coaches believed there was a shot at going to college for it.
Both Ayala and Murphy emphasized just how much of a hard worker Delong is. Ayala’s seen him go from a middle of the pack or lower runner on the team to among the top five to the top spot.
His grandmother recounted all the times he got up at 6 a.m. to run or ran at night with Ayala. She’s even gotten emotional seeing him run in from training because of how far he’s come. Murphy called Tuesday a culmination of everything he’s done his whole life. And she never once had to remind him to do what he needed. The drive to get better just came to him even when he was in martial arts as a child.
“I think it’s all just because I really fell in love with the sport,” Delong said. “Like, it’s hard. There’s some days you lack motivation, you just don’t want to get out of bed, you don’t want to go outside and run. But I think I just want to improve. I want to get faster. I think that’s where that drive comes from.”
A dual enrollment student, Delong when he’s not running or in class makes time in his schedule to extern out at Hill-Gustat Middle School and work part-time at a retirement community. He could just as easily have focused solely on running and going to school.
But that’s just not who he is. There’s no sense of accomplishment in just sitting at home.
And there’s no doubt he got that sense putting his name on the dotted line Tuesday.