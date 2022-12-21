SEBRING — Blue Streak runner Jacob Delong signed his national letter of intent to extend his academic and athletic career at Southeastern University Tuesday afternoon. He’ll head to Lakeland as part of the Fire’s cross country and track and field teams.

“It’s huge,” Delong said. “Training for four years, I feel like I’ve worked so hard for this moment. So, the fact that I’m really getting the opportunity to finally sign and all my work is finally showing off – it makes me really happy.”

